Misleading video alleges meteorite impact in Punta Carnero, Ecuador

On September 19, 2023, reports of a bright green meteorite over Ecuador were debunked after investigations found the claims to be false. The supposed meteorite was rumored to have impacted Punta Carnero in Santa Elena Province.

A series of reports recently emerged detailing a bright green meteorite that supposedly traversed the skies of Ecuador and made a significant impact in the town of Punta Carnero, located in the Santa Elena Province. However, upon closer examination of the video materials and through conversations with local residents, these reports were proven inaccurate.

The circulating video, which claimed to depict the celestial object soaring through the skies, was flagged by experts for its inconsistencies. Preliminary analysis of the footage indicated that the video is most likely computer-generated. Notably, the trajectory of the alleged meteorite in the video was inconsistent with a direct impact, as it was shown moving away from the city.

Further revelations were brought forward by Gabriel Medranda, the President of the Ecuadorian Marketing Association. He recounted a peculiar incident involving three young individuals. According to Medranda, these individuals had announced their intentions to conduct an experiment at 18:00 LT. This account was corroborated by guards in the vicinity, who reported witnessing the trio digging a hole. Subsequently, they observed the group igniting firecrackers and setting firewood ablaze inside this hole.

Las siguientes tomas permiten ver una circunferencia perfecta con ligero material consumido en el interior. Una vez más, los impactos no son perfectos y es estricto ver cierta irregularidad en sus borde como fiel muestra de lo natural 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/fuvFRbYaX7 — Divulgación Científica (@Sargox) September 20, 2023

Featured image credit: Divulgación Científica (stillshot)