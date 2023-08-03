July 2023 sets record as Tampa’s hottest month ever, Florida

In July 2023, Tampa, Florida experienced the warmest month ever recorded, with average high and low temperatures peaking at 1.5 °C (2.7 °F) above the norm. The lack of expected summer rainfall is a significant contributing factor to the record heat.

The month of July 2023 has entered the climatological record books as Tampa’s hottest month, with average temperatures rising to 34 °C (93.3 °F), and the lowest average temperature resting at 26.5 °C (79.7 °F). While no individual day saw a dramatic rise above the average by more than 2.7 °C (5 °F), the consistent 1.1 – 2.2 °C (2 – 4 °F) above the usual played a substantial role in the overall increase. During this month, the lowest temperature recorded stood at 24.4 °C (76 °F), and the highest hit 36.1 °C (97 °F).

One of the significant factors contributing to the unusually hot month was a substantial decrease in rainfall. Summer storms, a typical occurrence that brings a refreshing cool-down in the afternoons in Florida, were conspicuously absent, with the storm coverage favoring more inland regions.

This heatwave was not confined to Tampa alone. Bradenton also experienced its hottest month ever, while Brooksville saw its hottest July since records began. Moreover, cities like Tampa, Bradenton, and St. Petersburg all reported below-average rainfall. In fact, Bradenton not only recorded its driest July ever with 27.9 mm (1.10 inches) of rainfall but also the driest first seven months of the year since the inception of weather records.

As for other cities in the Tampa Bay area, Brooksville reported near-average rainfall with 233.9 mm (9.21 inches) in July. On the contrary, Plant City experienced above-average precipitation, with rainfall exceeding 279.4 mm (11 inches). Lakeland also fell short of its average with 181.9 mm (7.16 inches) of rainfall.

