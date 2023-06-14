·

The opening phase of eruption at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

The opening phase of eruption at Kilauea volcano

This video, captured by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s KWcam on the northwest rim of the caldera, shows the opening phase of the eruption that began within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the early morning of June 7, 2023 (LT).

A lava fountain bursts from a vent in the central part of the crater floor and lava floods the surrounding area. The eruption at Kīlauea’s summit is occurring within a closed area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Read more:

New eruption starts at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Featured image credit: USGS/HVO

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

New eruption starts at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Increased earthquake activity, ground deformation at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Increased seismicity, ice-rock avalanche at Iliamna, Alaska

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Thick lava flow within the summit crater of Great Sitkin volcano, Alaska

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Large hail, multiple tornadoes touch down near Stratford, Texas

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Multiple large and extremely dangerous tornadoes touch down in Nebraska

Monday, May 15, 2023

Rapidly melting snow causes widespread flooding in Minnesota, U.S.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Severe thunderstorms, derecho threaten the Gulf Coast as heat intensifies in Texas

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Severe hailstorms, flash floods hit Boulder, Colorado

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Millions of Mormon crickets invade parts of Nevada

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Ecological alert: Menhaden fish wash ashore by thousands at Quintana Beach, Texas

Monday, June 12, 2023

New eruption starts at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Increased earthquake activity, ground deformation at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Increased seismicity, ice-rock avalanche at Iliamna, Alaska

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Understanding the Campi Flegrei supervolcano: Rupture risks and eruption uncertainties

Monday, June 12, 2023

Series of eruptions at Anak Krakatau, Indonesia

Monday, June 12, 2023

Large rock avalanche at Flüchthorn Peak in the Austrian Alps

Monday, June 12, 2023

Lava starts flowing from the summit crater of Mayon volcano, Philippines

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Nearly 17 000 people evacuating due to unrest at Mayon volcano, Philippines

Saturday, June 10, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: May 31 – June 6, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023

New eruption starts at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *