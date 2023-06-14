Waterspout outbreak in the Mediterranean Sea

The Mediterranean Sea experienced an extraordinary waterspout outbreak on June 13, 2023, with the International Centre for Waterspout Research (ICWR) confirming 15 waterspouts off the coasts of Italy, France, and Spain.

The phenomenon included an impressive quintuplet waterspout sighting off of Col du Canadel, France.

We have confirmed 15 waterspouts over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13) off the coasts of Italy, France and Spain, including quintuplet waterspouts off of Col du Canadel, France! https://t.co/WPioHG02Jy #trombamarina #trombemarine pic.twitter.com/3vkPLKcfSe — ICWR (@ICWR) June 14, 2023

This waterspout outbreak is not an isolated event, as it follows a previous outbreak on May 12, 2023, during which 18 waterspouts were confirmed over the Mediterranean Sea, predominantly off the coast of Italy, but also affecting France and Spain.

We have confirmed at least 18 waterspouts over the Mediterranean Sea on May 12. Italy 13, France 3, Spain 2. See where they occurred on our World Waterspout Map at https://t.co/WPioHG02Jy #trombamarina #trombemarine pic.twitter.com/Is6UMBGNo0 — ICWR (@ICWR) May 13, 2023

Waterspouts, essentially tornadoes over water, are formed from cumuliform clouds in high humidity and warm sea surface temperatures. While they are usually less destructive than their land counterparts, they still pose a significant threat to aircraft and watercraft.

The ICWR is currently leading the study and research into these phenomena, with the aim of understanding their patterns and predicting their occurrences. The research is crucial for improving safety measures in affected areas, especially for the fishing and shipping industries, as well as for coastal communities.

Featured image credit: ICWR