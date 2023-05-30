Large hail, multiple tornadoes touch down near Stratford, Texas

Large hail and several tornadoes hit ranchland near Stratford, Texas during evening daylight on May 28, 2023. The footage was captured by meteorologists Juston Drake and Simon Brewer.

Featured image credit: StormChasingVideos

