Avalanche in northern Pakistan claims 11 lives, critically injures 13

An avalanche in northern Pakistan has claimed the lives of at least 11 people, including four women and a four-year-old boy, as they were crossing a mountainous area. The incident occurred near the Shounter Pass, which connects the Gilgit-Baltistan region with Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The disaster management agency reported that 13 others, including a child, were critically injured and taken to a local hospital.

An avalanche in northern Pakistan has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 11 lives. The victims, members of a nomadic tribe, were crossing a mountainous area near the Shounter Pass when the avalanche struck. This pass connects the Gilgit-Baltistan region, often referred to as the land of glaciers, with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Senior police officer Ziarat Ali reported that among the deceased were four women and a four-year-old boy. The nomads were leading their herds of goats on foot from the Kel area of Azad Kashmir to Astore when they were caught in the avalanche of snow in the early morning hours.

The disaster management agency confirmed that the bodies of the victims have been recovered. Additionally, 13 people, including a child, were critically injured in the avalanche and have been taken to a local hospital.

Rescue official Subah Khan told the AFP news agency that the group consisted of approximately 35 nomads in total. Initial assessments suggested that up to 15 head of cattle also perished in the avalanche.

The Gilgit-Baltistan region has frequently experienced avalanches and snow landslides in recent years due to glacial melting.

References:

1 At least 11 killed in Pakistan avalanche – Al Jazeera – May 27, 2023

Featured image: jacky73490 (stock)