Deadly flash floods sweep Lahore after record rainfall, Pakistan

Seven fatalities were recorded in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, following record-breaking rainfall that led to severe urban flooding and substantial infrastructure damage across various areas.

Lahore witnessed a record-breaking 291 mm (11.4 inches) of rain today that triggered severe urban floods, leading to the death of at least seven people and causing extensive damage to infrastructure in several areas. The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General, Imran Qureshi, confirmed that among the fatalities, three people died due to electrocution and roof collapses each, while one girl tragically drowned.

Furthermore, a drowning death was reported in Layyah, and six other individuals were injured during rain-related incidents across Punjab in the last 24 hours. They were promptly taken to hospitals and provided with necessary medical aid.

Image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on July 5, 2023

“We are monitoring the situation from the provincial control room. Residents can call us on 1129 for any help,” Qureshi assured. He further added that in anticipation of any emergencies, machinery and personnel have been put on high alert.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) reported that parts of the city had received over 200 mm (7.8 inches) of rainfall within 10 hours. The highest recorded rainfall was 291 mm (11.4 inches) in Lakshmi Chowk, followed by 277 mm (10.9 inches) in Nishter Town and 270 mm (10.6 inches) in Qurtaba Chowk.

Lahore Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, indicated that such a significant volume of rainfall within a short duration had not occurred in the past 30 years. Comparatively, 238 mm (9.3 inches) of rainfall was recorded last year, while 288 mm (11.3 inches) was received in 2018.

The Met Office forecasted that showers in Lahore would continue intermittently over the next 24 hours.

