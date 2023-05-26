Severe flooding in southern Italy results in 1 fatality, extensive damage

Severe flooding hit the southern Italian province of Avellino on May 25, 2023, specifically, the municipalities of Forino and Montoro, resulting in considerable damage. Firefighters and rescue teams were deployed to carry out numerous interventions, including rescuing families from flooded homes. One person died after a vehicle was swept away by the floods in Celzi, Forino.

Severe flooding hit the southern Italian province of Avellino in the Campania Region on May 25, causing significant damage and loss of life. The municipalities of Forino and Montoro were particularly affected, with the community of Celzi in Forino being severely impacted.

Firefighters from the Campania Region reported that they carried out numerous interventions, including rescuing or evacuating families from their flooded homes. Despite these efforts, the floods claimed the life of one individual in Celzi when a vehicle was swept away by the floodwaters.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was reportedly hit and killed by his own car, which was parked on a slope, as he attempted to save it from the floodwaters. At the time of the incident, he was believed to have been working in a chestnut orchard.

#Maltempo #Avellino, elicottero dei #vigilidelfuoco in sorvolo sulle zone di Forino, Celzi e Montoro dove le squadre stanno effettuando numerosi interventi: portate al sicuro dai soccorritori acquatici famiglie in difficoltà nelle loro case allagate [#25maggio 19:00] pic.twitter.com/5isbZl0rU0 — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) May 25, 2023

#Avellino #maltempo. Forti piogge in Irpinia, squadre #vigilidelfuoco impegnate in soccorsi per allagamenti: più interessate le zone di Forino, Celzi e Montoro [#25maggio 17:15] pic.twitter.com/siEE444h7S — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) May 25, 2023

Local Civil Protection officials have stated that the damage caused by the flooding is considerable. Assessments are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage and to plan for recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The floods in Avellino occurred as European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen was visiting Emilia Romagna, another region of Italy that was recently hit by deadly floods.

