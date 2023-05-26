Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture, Japan

A strong earthquake registered by the JMA as M6.2 hit near the east coast of Chiba Prefecture, Japan at 10:03 UTC (19:04 JST) on May 26, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 50 km (31 miles). USGS is reporting M6.2 at a depth of 44.2 km (27.5 miles); EMSC M6.1 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).

The epicenter was located 11.5 km (7.1 miles) SSE of Asahi (population 64 690), 14.8 km (9.2 miles) SE of Yōkaichiba (population 32 651), and 50.7 km (31.5 miles) E of Chiba (population 979 768).

1 272 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking and 41 902 000 light.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are heavy wood frame and reinforced/confined masonry construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and fires that might have contributed to losses.

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google