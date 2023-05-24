·

Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcano eruption triggered unprecedented ionospheric disturbances

Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcano eruption triggered unprecedented ionospheric disturbances

An international team of scientists revealed that the massive eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcano in Tonga on January 15, 2022, disrupted satellite signals across the globe. The team used satellite- and ground-based ionospheric observations to demonstrate that an air pressure wave triggered by the volcanic eruption could produce an equatorial plasma bubble in the ionosphere, severely affecting satellite-based communications.

The eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga was found to disrupt satellite signals halfway around the world. An international team of scientists used both satellite and ground-based ionospheric observations to show that an air pressure wave triggered by the volcanic eruptions could produce an equatorial plasma bubble (EPB) in the ionosphere, severely disrupting satellite-based communications. The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The ionosphere is the region of the Earth’s upper atmosphere where molecules and atoms are ionized by solar radiation, creating positively charged ions. The area with the highest concentration of ionized particles, the F-region, plays a crucial role in long-distance radio communication, reflecting and refracting radio waves used by satellite and GPS tracking systems back to the Earth’s surface. However, irregularities in the F-region, such as the movement of plasma, electric fields, and neutral winds, can cause the formation of a localized irregularity of enhanced plasma density, creating a bubble-like structure called an EPB. EPB can delay radio waves and degrade the performance of GPS.

The team, led by Designated Assistant Professor Atsuki Shinbori and Professor Yoshizumi Miyoshi of the Institute for Space–Earth Environmental Research (ISEE), Nagoya University, in collaboration with various institutions, used the Arase satellite to detect EPB occurrences, the Himawari-8 satellite to check the initial arrival of air pressure waves, and ground-based ionospheric observations to track the motion of the ionosphere. They observed an irregular structure of the electron density across the equator that occurred after the arrival of pressure waves generated by the volcanic eruption.

The group also made a surprising discovery. For the first time, they showed that ionospheric fluctuations start a few minutes to a few hours earlier than the atmospheric pressure waves involved in the generation of plasma bubbles. This suggests that the long-held model of geosphere-atmosphere-cosmosphere coupling, which states that ionospheric disturbances only happen after the eruption, needs revision.

Furthermore, they found that the EPB extended much further than predicted by the standard models. This discovery suggests that we should pay attention to the connection between the ionosphere and the cosmosphere when extreme natural phenomena, such as the Tonga event, occur.

The results of this research are significant not only from a scientific point of view but also from the point of view of space weather and disaster prevention.

The Tonga volcano eruption was the biggest submarine eruption in history.

The eruption took place around 65 km (40 miles) from Tonga’s main island, causing tsunamis felt as far away as Russia, the United States, and Chile. The waves claimed six lives, including two people in Peru, 10 000 km (6 200 miles) away.

An analysis published recently in Science showed this eruption created the highest volcanic cloud ever recorded, marking the first time a volcanic plume has been seen to penetrate the stratopause.

References:

1 Generation of equatorial plasma bubble after the 2022 Tonga volcanic eruption – Atsuki Shinbori et al. – Scientific Reports – May 22, 2023 – DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-33603-3 – OPEN ACCESS

2 Eruption of Tonga underwater volcano found to disrupt satellite signals halfway around the world – Nagoya University – May 23, 2023

3 Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai eruption created the highest volcanic cloud ever recorded – The Watchers – November 6, 2022

Featured image credit: ERG science center

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Borealis Mud Volcano – Unique new volcano discovered in the Barents Sea

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Major breakthrough: 19 000 undersea volcanoes uncovered using satellite data

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Study sheds light on the origin of lunar surface water

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

How ultralow frictional healing could help predict large earthquakes

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Aurorae discovered on all four major moons of Jupiter

Friday, February 17, 2023

The most powerful gamma-ray burst on record

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Researchers identify small signals in the corona to improve solar flare predictions

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Borealis Mud Volcano – Unique new volcano discovered in the Barents Sea

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Major breakthrough: 19 000 undersea volcanoes uncovered using satellite data

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Study sheds light on the origin of lunar surface water

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

How ultralow frictional healing could help predict large earthquakes

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Aurorae discovered on all four major moons of Jupiter

Friday, February 17, 2023

The most powerful gamma-ray burst on record

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Researchers identify small signals in the corona to improve solar flare predictions

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Borealis Mud Volcano – Unique new volcano discovered in the Barents Sea

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Intense eruption at Popocatepetl, ash to 10 km (32 000 feet) a.s.l., Mexico

Monday, May 22, 2023

Lava flows on the flanks of Nyamulagira volcano, large emissions of gas and fine particles, DR Congo

Monday, May 22, 2023

Multiple large and extremely dangerous tornadoes touch down in Nebraska

Monday, May 15, 2023

Superbolide lights up the night sky over Algeria, potential meteorite dropper

Friday, May 12, 2023

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Meteorite impact: Metallic object believed to be a meteorite hits home in New Jersey

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *