Strong and shallow M6.6 earthquake hits Panama-Colombia border region

M6.6 earthquake Panama-Colombia may 25 2023 f

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.6 hit the Panama-Colombia border region at 03:05 UTC on May 25, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.6 at a depth of 40 km (25 miles).

The epicenter was located 41 km (25.5 miles) NE of Puerto Obaldía (population 533), Panama, 63.3 km (39.3 miles) NW of Necoclí (population 10 835), Colombia, 66.9 km (41.5 miles) WNW of San Juan de Urabá (population 19 992) and 94.2 km (58.5 miles) N of Unguía, Colombia.

12 000 people are estimated to have felt strong shaking, 547 000 moderate, and 4 436 000 light.

Based on all available data, there is no significant tsunami threat from this earthquake. However, there is a very small possibility of tsunami waves along coasts located nearest the epicenter, PTWC said.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and adobe block construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses.

M6.6 earthquake Panama-Colombia may 25 2023 bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

M6.6 earthquake Panama-Colombia may 25 2023 usgs epe
M6.6 earthquake Panama-Colombia may 25 2023 usgs epet

Selected cities exposed

M6.6 earthquake Panama-Colombia may 25 2023 usgs sce

Regional seismicity

M6.6 earthquake Panama-Colombia may 25 2023 emsc rs

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

