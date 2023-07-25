·

Magma intrusion at Trident volcano, site of the world’s largest eruption of 20th century, Alaska

Updated on
trident volcano alaska f

Alaska’s Trident volcano has seen a significant increase in seismic activity and ground uplift over the past five months, leading to concerns about a potential volcanic eruption. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) has confirmed that this unrest is the result of magma intrusion beneath the volcano. The rising magma, which can trigger an eruption, has also caused increased seismic activity in the neighboring volcanoes of the Katmai volcanic cluster, including Katmai, Martin, Mageik, and the Novarupta vent.

  • The world’s largest eruption of the 20th century occurred in June 1912 near the base of the Trident volcano.

The unrest started in August 2022, with an unusual series of earthquakes migrating progressively from depths of about 25 km (16 miles) below sea level to shallower depths of approximately 5 km (3 miles). The earthquake activity has fluctuated since then, prompting the AVO to alternately raise and lower the Volcano Alert Level and Aviation Color Code. By February 2023, the persistent seismicity led the AVO to upgrade the Alert Level to ADVISORY and the Aviation Color Code to YELLOW.

From May 2023, the AVO detected a marked increase in low-frequency earthquakes in the region between Trident and Novarupta, often indicative of magma or magmatic fluid movement within the Earth’s crust. Concurrently, satellite data indicated ground uplift at Trident Volcano, with an estimated uplift of about 5 cm (2 inches) since October 2022, particularly on the volcano’s south flank.

trident katmai group seismicity
Image credit: AVO

Although the current signs point towards magma moving upwards, it is important to note that such activity doesn’t always result in an eruption. Sometimes the seismic activity and ground uplift can cease without an eruption, or the unrest could persist for months or years before an eruption occurs. The type of unrest typically observed before eruptive activity would allow the AVO to provide advance warning. This includes changes in ground uplift pattern, increased earthquake activity, increased ground surface temperatures, and possible gas emissions.

If an eruption occurs, the primary hazards would be volcanic ashfall and drifting ash clouds, which could disrupt air and marine travel and impact local communities and infrastructure. The areas impacted would largely depend on the wind direction during the eruption. Closer to the eruption site, additional hazards such as ballistics or pyroclastic flows could occur.

The last eruption (VEI 3) of this volcano started on July 15, 1974, and lasted about 45 days.

The largest eruption of the 20th century occurred in June 1912 near the base of the Trident volcano. The eruption occurred at a location known as Novarupta, close to a group of late Quaternary stratocones and domes that have released an estimated 140 km3 (33.6 mi3) of magma over the past 150 000 years. Despite the eruption occurring closest to the Trident volcano group and other nearby volcanoes, it was Mount Katmai, 10 km (6.2 miles) east of Novarupta, that experienced a significant collapse, forming a 5.5 km3 (1.3 mi3) caldera.

The eruption was accompanied by many earthquakes, including 14 ranging from magnitude 6 to 7, which released 250 times more seismic energy than the 1991 caldera-forming eruption of the Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines.

Around 13 km3 (3.1 mi3) of magma erupted in 1912, which included a significant amount of high-silica rhyolite and crystal-rich dacite. The Katmai caldera only compensated for 40% of the erupted magma.

References:

1 ALASKA VOLCANO OBSERVATORY INFORMATION STATEMENT – U.S. Geological Survey – Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 17:22 UTC

2 Katmai volcanic cluster and the great eruption of 1912 – USGS – Accessed July 25, 2023

Featured image: Trident, seen here from Baked Mountain to its NW, was initially named for its three prominent summits. A series of eruptions from 1953 until 1968 constructed a fourth cone, which forms the smoother peak to the right. As many as 23 lava domes are found in the Trident volcanic complex. The 1912 Novarupta lava dome is visible to the lower center. Photo by Game McGimsey (U.S. Geological Survey, Alaska Volcano Observatory).

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Major eruption at Shishaldin volcano, ash to 12 km (40 000 feet) a.s.l., Alaska

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Record rainfall, massive flooding in Kentucky prompts evacuation and state of emergency

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Large ash emissions at Shishaldin volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Red, Alaska

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Rapid rainfall overwhelms Pennsylvania storm sewers, causing fatal floods, U.S.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Eruption at Shishaldin intensifies, Aviation Color Code raised to Red, Alaska

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Very strong M7.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula, U.S. – Tsunami Advisory issued

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Significant explosion at Shishaldin volcano, Alaska

Friday, July 14, 2023

Major eruption at Shishaldin volcano, ash to 12 km (40 000 feet) a.s.l., Alaska

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Severe storms, baseball-sized hail cause widespread power outages from the southern Plains to the Northeast, U.S.

Friday, July 21, 2023

Record rainfall, massive flooding in Kentucky prompts evacuation and state of emergency

Thursday, July 20, 2023

16 injured as North Carolina experiences rare July EF-3 tornado

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Tropical Storm “Calvin” impacting Hawaii

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Large ash emissions at Shishaldin volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Red, Alaska

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Rapid rainfall overwhelms Pennsylvania storm sewers, causing fatal floods, U.S.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Violent thunderstorms spawn unprecedented tornadoes, produce giant hail in Italy

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tropical Cyclone “Doksuri” (Egay) intensifies near the Philippines, forecast track takes it toward Taiwan and mainland China

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Major eruption at Shishaldin volcano, ash to 12 km (40 000 feet) a.s.l., Alaska

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Violent thunderstorms, large hail and damaging tornado hit Italy

Friday, July 21, 2023

Record rainfall, massive flooding in Kentucky prompts evacuation and state of emergency

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Vulcanian explosions at Anak Krakatau, Indonesia

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Volcanic ash from Mount Bagana eruption contaminates water and crops in Papua New Guinea

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *