Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit Vanuatu at 12:44 UTC on July 26, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.4 at a depth of 41 km (25.5 miles).
The epicenter was located 95.6 km (59.4 miles) ENE of Port-Olry (population 1 951) and 116.9 km (72.7 miles) NE of Luganville (population 13 397), Sanma, Vanuatu.
1 000 people are estimated to have felt strong shaking, 8 000 moderate and 141 000 light.
There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.
The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though some resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and wood construction.
Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.
Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking
Selected cities exposed
Regional seismicity
Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google
