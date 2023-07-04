·

Historic June heat followed by record-breaking July rains in Queensland, Australia

Historic June heat followed by record-breaking July rains in Queensland, Australia

The Australian state of Queensland witnessed its warmest June on record this year, followed by unprecedented rainfall in early July, breaking long-standing monthly records within just a few days.

After experiencing the warmest June in the state’s recorded history, parts of outback Queensland have seen a sudden shift to record rainfall in the initial days of July, with some areas receiving 10 to 15 times their average monthly rainfall in a single 24-hour period.

This June saw temperatures 3.13 °C (5.6 °F) above average across Queensland, an anomaly significantly higher than usual. This shattered the previous Queensland June record anomaly of 2.49 °C (4.5 °F) set in 1996 by over half a degree Celsius.

The nation as a whole was 1.25 °C (2.3 °F) above average in June, making it the tenth warmest June on record. Interestingly, the only significant areas that experienced below-average temperatures in June were located in the southern and western half of Western Australia. In fact, Perth had its coldest June in half a century, with the temperature dropping to an average of -0.38 °C (-0.68 °F) below the standard June temperature.

In contrast, all other states had temperatures significantly above the long-term average for June. While some states hovered in near record-breaking territory – the Northern Territory, for instance, had its third warmest June on record – Queensland’s anomaly was in a league of its own.

According to a chart from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), which measures mean temperature deciles, central Queensland had a substantial section of highest-on-record temperatures, while no part of the state had average or below-average temperatures.

bom temperature decile ranges june 2023

However, these soaring temperatures were a characteristic of June. As July rolled in, many Queensland towns that had been baked in heat, just days before, experienced their coldest day of 2023.

For instance, Longreach, which endured a totally dry June with an average maximum of 27.9 °C (82.2 °F) — a significant 4 °C (7.2 °F) warmer than the monthly average of 23.9 °C (75 °F) — saw a dramatic change with the arrival of clouds and rain on Sunday, July 2. The mercury in Longreach peaked at just 12.7 °C (54.9 °F) — a staggering eleven degrees Celsius (19.8 degrees Fahrenheit) below the July average.

In addition, outback Queensland was drenched by exceptional rainfall, receiving as much as 15 times their average monthly rainfall in merely a few days. This surge was prompted by an atypical northwest cloud band that unleashed heavy rains across Western Queensland from Friday, June 30, 2023. The record-breaking deluge came hand in hand with a cold snap, causing temperatures to plummet drastically.

The towns of Mt Isa and Cloncurry bore the brunt of the unseasonable weather. Mt Isa airport recorded 78.4 mm (3.1 inches) of rainfall within a 24-hour period ending on Monday, July 3. This downpour was around 13 times their July average, thereby smashing single-day rain records that stood unchallenged for nearly 100 years.

Cloncurry, located to the east of Mt Isa, faced a similar, if not greater, deluge. The town was awash with about 64.4 mm (2.5 inches) of rain, a figure approximately 15 times greater than their July average of a mere 4.3 mm (0.17 inches), all within a 24-hour span ending Monday.

Another town, Birdsville, experienced its heaviest July rainfall since 1998, with a notable 15.8 mm (0.62 inches) of rain.

Even though rainfall persists in parts of eastern and southern Queensland as of Tuesday, July 4, a general drying trend is anticipated across the state as the week unfolds.

References:

1 Queensland’s warmest June by a huge margin – Weatherzone – July 3, 2023

2 Rare July rain soaks far Western Queensland – Weatherzone – July 3, 2023

Featured image credit: BOM

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Parts of South Australia experience coldest June day ever

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Record-breaking heat spreads across the U.S. South

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Beijing breaks mid-June heat record as temperatures reach 39.4 °C (103 °F), China

Monday, June 19, 2023

Historic heatwave pummels Mexico and the Caribbean, heat to engulf most of Texas and parts of Louisiana

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Extreme heat sweeps across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East

Monday, June 12, 2023

JMA reports warmest spring in Japan since record-keeping began in 1898

Friday, June 2, 2023

Delhi experiences coldest May in 36 years, India

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Record-breaking rains and icy blasts hit Queensland and southeast Australia

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Parts of South Australia experience coldest June day ever

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Record-breaking heat spreads across the U.S. South

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Extreme rainfall hits southern Brazil, leaving at least 11 people dead and 20 missing

Monday, June 19, 2023

Beijing breaks mid-June heat record as temperatures reach 39.4 °C (103 °F), China

Monday, June 19, 2023

Historic heatwave pummels Mexico and the Caribbean, heat to engulf most of Texas and parts of Louisiana

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Extreme heat sweeps across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East

Monday, June 12, 2023

Severe flooding hits China, 3 provinces report some of the worst flooding in 50 years

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Large tornado rips through central Alberta, destroying 5 homes and damaging 12, Canada

Monday, July 3, 2023

Road collapse in Rivière-Éternité leaves two missing, one critically injured

Monday, July 3, 2023

Strong M6.9 earthquake hits Tonga region

Sunday, July 2, 2023

M5.8 earthquake hits Indonesia, damaging at least 93 buildings and killing 1 person

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Heavy rainfall triggers deadly landslide in Dalat City, Vietnam

Friday, June 30, 2023

Canada’s wildfire emissions reach record high in 2023, impacting global air quality

Friday, June 30, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *