Rare snowfall, cold wave in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz deals blow to agriculture, kills cattle
An unexpected wave of snow, ice and heavy rain has hit Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s largest agricultural region last week, causing widespread damage to crops and leading to the death of cattle. The cold front extended beyond Santa Cruz, with record-breaking temperatures of -9 °C (15.8 °F) recorded in the north of the country. Notably, temperatures also took a steep dive in the southern wine-producing department of Tarija, a critical area for Bolivia’s winegrowing industry.
A wave of snow and ice, considered rare for the area, has hit Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s foremost agricultural region, causing severe damage to crops and leading to the death of cattle. This rare weather event has left large swaths of the region, known for its production of sorghum, soybeans, and wheat, under a blanket of snow.
Adding to the region’s woes, torrential rains have brought flooding to the valleys of Santa Cruz, forcing road closures, air evacuations, and tragically resulting in one confirmed death.
“The most important thing in this sector is going to be the replacement of seeds and fertilizers… because now much of this production is already insurmountable,” remarked Juan Carlos Calvimontes, the Vice Minister of Civil Defense, highlighting the significant impact of the cold snap on the agricultural industry.
Further signs of the harsh weather’s reach can be found in the neighboring tropical department of Beni, where frost reportedly led to the death of at least 50 head of cattle. In an effort to protect their livestock, families have resorted to creating bonfires near the animals to stave off hypothermia.
References:
1 Bolivia cold snap brings rare snow to tropical farm region – Reuters – June 15, 2023
Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on June 13, 2023
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.