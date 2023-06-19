Rare snowfall, cold wave in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz deals blow to agriculture, kills cattle

nasa terra modis santa cruz bolivia june 13 2023 f

An unexpected wave of snow, ice and heavy rain has hit Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s largest agricultural region last week, causing widespread damage to crops and leading to the death of cattle. The cold front extended beyond Santa Cruz, with record-breaking temperatures of -9 °C (15.8 °F) recorded in the north of the country. Notably, temperatures also took a steep dive in the southern wine-producing department of Tarija, a critical area for Bolivia’s winegrowing industry.

A wave of snow and ice, considered rare for the area, has hit Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s foremost agricultural region, causing severe damage to crops and leading to the death of cattle. This rare weather event has left large swaths of the region, known for its production of sorghum, soybeans, and wheat, under a blanket of snow.

Adding to the region’s woes, torrential rains have brought flooding to the valleys of Santa Cruz, forcing road closures, air evacuations, and tragically resulting in one confirmed death.

“The most important thing in this sector is going to be the replacement of seeds and fertilizers… because now much of this production is already insurmountable,” remarked Juan Carlos Calvimontes, the Vice Minister of Civil Defense, highlighting the significant impact of the cold snap on the agricultural industry.

Further signs of the harsh weather’s reach can be found in the neighboring tropical department of Beni, where frost reportedly led to the death of at least 50 head of cattle. In an effort to protect their livestock, families have resorted to creating bonfires near the animals to stave off hypothermia.

References:

1 Bolivia cold snap brings rare snow to tropical farm region – Reuters – June 15, 2023

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on June 13, 2023

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

At least 24 dead or missing after heavy rains hit Tarija, Bolivia

Friday, February 25, 2022

Severe floods hit Bolivia and Paraguay

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

At least 4 dead, 6 missing as intense hailstorm and flash floods hit Sucre, Bolivia

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Wildfires rage across South America, causing ‘total destruction’

Monday, October 12, 2020

Floods and landslides hit Bolivia, causing widespread destruction

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Floods and landslides hit Bolivia, killing at least 6 people

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Bolivia loses 1.2 million ha (3.2 million acres) of forest land this year as wildfires continue

Friday, August 30, 2019

5 people killed, 15 injured after large structure collapses during severe hailstorm, Bolivia

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

At least 24 dead or missing after heavy rains hit Tarija, Bolivia

Friday, February 25, 2022

Impressive hail accumulation after severe storm hits Taija, Bolivia

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Severe floods hit Bolivia and Paraguay

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

At least 4 dead, 6 missing as intense hailstorm and flash floods hit Sucre, Bolivia

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Wildfires rage across South America, causing ‘total destruction’

Monday, October 12, 2020

Floods and landslides hit Bolivia, causing widespread destruction

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Monsoon arrives in Assam: Severe flooding affects 34 000, rivers above warning levels, India

Monday, June 19, 2023

Beijing breaks mid-June heat record as temperatures reach 39.4 °C (103 °F), China

Monday, June 19, 2023

Indian Army rescues thousands stranded in north Sikkim after massive landslide and flash floods

Monday, June 19, 2023

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits south of Africa

Monday, June 19, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Gulf of California, Mexico

Monday, June 19, 2023

Dual magma chambers discovered beneath Great Sitkin volcano, Alaska

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits Tonga region

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *