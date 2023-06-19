Monsoon arrives in Assam: Severe flooding affects 34 000, rivers above warning levels, India

Floods triggered by the monsoon, which hit Assam on June 10, 2023, have so far impacted around 34 189 people, particularly in the Lakhimpur district. In the wake of breached embankments and significant rainfall, hectares of crops have been affected, prompting the establishment of relief measures.

The arrival of the monsoon season in Assam on June 10, 2023, has ushered in the first phase of flooding this year, affecting thus far approximately 34 189 individuals, according to local authorities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) noted an average rainfall of 41 mm (1.6 inches) within a 24-hour period as of Friday morning, June 16, and it forecasts a continuation of moderate rainfall with isolated areas likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days.

The district suffering the most is Lakhimpur in Upper Assam, where water surged into local villages on Wednesday, June 13 following breaches in an embankment at Chamua Gaon and a riverside bund at Philbari Basti due to the rising Singra River. The flood situation in Lakhimpur has resulted in 22 villages, 23 516 people, and 21.87 ha (54 acres) of crops being affected.

The government, anticipating the escalating flood situation, has thus far established one relief camp in the Udalguri district, complemented by 10 relief distribution centers primarily in Lakhimpur.

At the current stage, none of the rivers in the state are flowing above the danger level. However, the Central Water Commission has issued warnings that the Puthimari and Brahmaputra rivers in Kamrup and Jorhat are facing severe flood situations and are flowing above warning levels.

The commission has further alerted that, with heavy rainfall in multiple districts including Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska, Dalguri, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur, the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, along with the Barak River, are expected to swell.

