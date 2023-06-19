Monsoon arrives in Assam: Severe flooding affects 34 000, rivers above warning levels, India
Floods triggered by the monsoon, which hit Assam on June 10, 2023, have so far impacted around 34 189 people, particularly in the Lakhimpur district. In the wake of breached embankments and significant rainfall, hectares of crops have been affected, prompting the establishment of relief measures.
The arrival of the monsoon season in Assam on June 10, 2023, has ushered in the first phase of flooding this year, affecting thus far approximately 34 189 individuals, according to local authorities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) noted an average rainfall of 41 mm (1.6 inches) within a 24-hour period as of Friday morning, June 16, and it forecasts a continuation of moderate rainfall with isolated areas likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days.
The district suffering the most is Lakhimpur in Upper Assam, where water surged into local villages on Wednesday, June 13 following breaches in an embankment at Chamua Gaon and a riverside bund at Philbari Basti due to the rising Singra River. The flood situation in Lakhimpur has resulted in 22 villages, 23 516 people, and 21.87 ha (54 acres) of crops being affected.
The government, anticipating the escalating flood situation, has thus far established one relief camp in the Udalguri district, complemented by 10 relief distribution centers primarily in Lakhimpur.
At the current stage, none of the rivers in the state are flowing above the danger level. However, the Central Water Commission has issued warnings that the Puthimari and Brahmaputra rivers in Kamrup and Jorhat are facing severe flood situations and are flowing above warning levels.
The commission has further alerted that, with heavy rainfall in multiple districts including Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baska, Dalguri, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Dhemaji and Lakhimpur, the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, along with the Barak River, are expected to swell.
References:
1 Assam floods: Over 34,000 hit in 11 dists, IMD predicts more rain – The Indian Express – June 17, 2023
Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on June 16, 2023
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.