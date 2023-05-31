Coldest May in years sweeps across Australia, straying from predictions

gfs 2m temperature anomaly 0z may 27 model

May 2023 saw an unseasonably cold spell across Australia with over 100 weather stations registering record-breaking minimum temperatures for the month, contradicting the Bureau of Meteorology’s predictions for a warmer and drier May.

The month of May 2023 was marked by an unusual chill across Australia, as over 100 weather stations reported record-breaking minimum temperatures, a departure from the Bureau of Meteorology’s expectations of a warmer and drier month. The month was characterized by frequent frosts, occasional snowfall, and below-average rainfall.

In contrast to the warmer and wetter end of Autumn experienced in recent years, the climate this year significantly deviated from the norm. Areas as far north as tropical Queensland and the Northern Territory experienced unusual frosts, while several snowfalls were reported in the southeast ranges through May.

According to ABC meteorologist Tom Saunders, Sydney experienced its coldest May in 53 years, with the mean temperature—a measure of all minimum and maximum temperatures—settling at 15 °C (59 °F). This temperature hasn’t been this low since 1970. Moreover, the average minimum temperature in the city plunged to 10 °C (50 °F), a notable decline from the long-term average of 11.6 °C (52.9 °F). The ABC reports that this was Sydney’s coldest May since 1957.

Melbourne, while also experiencing colder weather than in recent years, maintained temperatures closer to its 170-year average, with the city’s mean temperature hovering just over 13 °C (55.4 °F).

Brisbane’s May was the coldest in 29 years, particularly during the night times, with temperatures dropping to an average low of 11.8 °C (52.2 °F), nearly 2 °C (3.6 °F) below the average. Canberra also experienced chilling night-time temperatures, averaging only 0.5 °C (32.9 °F) — approximately 2.5 °C (4.5 °F) below normal. Canberra’s mean temperature was the lowest in 11 years, sitting at 7.8 °C (46 °F), and the city noted 18 minimums below freezing point.

Darwin’s nights were also colder than usual, the coldest in 12 years, with an average temperature of 20.8 °C (69.4 °F), more than 1 °C (1.8 °F) below the average of 22.2 °C (71.9 °F).

Perth and Adelaide experienced slightly below-average temperatures, the coldest in three years, while Hobart’s May weather was predominantly average.

While the capital cities endured unusually low temperatures, the drop in the Australian outback was more drastic, with minimum temperatures falling between 5 and 10 °C (9 – 18 °F) below average.

References:

1 Australia has frozen through one of its coldest May Autumns on record – ABC – May 31, 2023

Featured image credit: GFS/Tropical Tidbits

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Cracked buildings reported after shallow M3.8 earthquake hits Melbourne, the strongest since 1902

Monday, May 29, 2023

Millions of fish die in a large-scale fish death event in New South Wales, Australia

Monday, March 20, 2023

Record floods hit parts of northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, March 13, 2023

North Queensland communities bracing for weeks of isolation after widespread floods, Australia

Monday, February 20, 2023

Record floods, widespread damage as ex-Tropical Cyclone “Ellie” drops heavy rains over northern Western Australia

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Major flash floods hit SE Australia

Monday, November 14, 2022

Higher cost of living expected after top food-producing regions suffer major flooding, Australia

Monday, October 17, 2022

Cracked buildings reported after shallow M3.8 earthquake hits Melbourne, the strongest since 1902

Monday, May 29, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, May 22, 2023

Very bright fireball over Western Australia

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Category 5 Tropical Cyclone “Ilsa” makes landfall in Western Australia, setting the country’s new landfall wind speed record

Friday, April 14, 2023

Tropical Cyclone “Ilsa” – Landfall expected as Category 4 cyclone, widespread impacts forecast across large parts of Western Australia

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Millions of fish die in a large-scale fish death event in New South Wales, Australia

Monday, March 20, 2023

Record floods hit parts of northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, March 13, 2023

Shallow M5.8 earthquake hits Myanmar, Yellow alert issued

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Bermuda experiences wettest May since 1949

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Massive wildfires destroy hundreds of homes in Nova Scotia, force thousands to evacuate, Canada

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Thick lava flow within the summit crater of Great Sitkin volcano, Alaska

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Shallow M5.9 earthquake hits Auckland Islands, New Zealand

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Century-old heat record broken in Shanghai, southern China hit by the strongest May heat wave on record

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Sudden cloudburst hits Waihi Beach, causing severe flash floods, New Zealand

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *