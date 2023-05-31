Bermuda experiences wettest May since 1949

In May 2023, Bermuda experienced its wettest May in 74 years, as reported by the Bermuda Weather Service (BWS), with persistent low-pressure systems causing continuous downpours from May 22.

The Bermuda Weather Service (BWS) has announced that the island nation has experienced its wettest May since 1949 as a result of a sequence of substantial and moisture-rich low-pressure systems beginning on May 22, 2023.

The Director of BWS, Michelle Pitcher, revealed that the rainfall for the month amounted to 311.4 mm (12.26 inches) by 12:00 LT on May 30 — three times the monthly average. This extraordinary rainfall total broke the record for May by more than 12.7 mm (0.5 inches).

Past records for the month of May were lower, with 1997 seeing a rainfall of 297.2 mm (11.7 inches) and 2008 recording 259.3 mm (10.21 inches).

“This ongoing deluge is due to a series of very large and wet low-pressure systems, which have sustained significant amounts of precipitation for over a week now,” Ms. Pitcher stated.

In terms of daily precipitation, Bermuda recorded a rainfall of approximately 12.7 mm (0.5 inches) on May 22. However, the next two days witnessed a significantly higher rainfall, each scoring 63 mm (2.48 inches). The most significant downpour occurred on May 26, when the island was drenched with 76.2 mm (3 inches) of rain.

bermuda may 26 2023 terra modis bg
Image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on May 26, 2023

The BWS predicts more wet weather for the remainder of the week, thanks to a stalled low-pressure system to the west of the island. This weather condition is expected to continue to introduce rain, humidity, and occasional thunderstorms, carried by southeasterly winds.

References:

1 Bermuda receives record rainfall in May – The Royal Gazette – May 30, 2023

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on May 26, 2023

