Bermuda experiences wettest May since 1949
In May 2023, Bermuda experienced its wettest May in 74 years, as reported by the Bermuda Weather Service (BWS), with persistent low-pressure systems causing continuous downpours from May 22.
The Bermuda Weather Service (BWS) has announced that the island nation has experienced its wettest May since 1949 as a result of a sequence of substantial and moisture-rich low-pressure systems beginning on May 22, 2023.
The Director of BWS, Michelle Pitcher, revealed that the rainfall for the month amounted to 311.4 mm (12.26 inches) by 12:00 LT on May 30 — three times the monthly average. This extraordinary rainfall total broke the record for May by more than 12.7 mm (0.5 inches).
Past records for the month of May were lower, with 1997 seeing a rainfall of 297.2 mm (11.7 inches) and 2008 recording 259.3 mm (10.21 inches).
“This ongoing deluge is due to a series of very large and wet low-pressure systems, which have sustained significant amounts of precipitation for over a week now,” Ms. Pitcher stated.
In terms of daily precipitation, Bermuda recorded a rainfall of approximately 12.7 mm (0.5 inches) on May 22. However, the next two days witnessed a significantly higher rainfall, each scoring 63 mm (2.48 inches). The most significant downpour occurred on May 26, when the island was drenched with 76.2 mm (3 inches) of rain.
The BWS predicts more wet weather for the remainder of the week, thanks to a stalled low-pressure system to the west of the island. This weather condition is expected to continue to introduce rain, humidity, and occasional thunderstorms, carried by southeasterly winds.
References:
1 Bermuda receives record rainfall in May – The Royal Gazette – May 30, 2023
Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on May 26, 2023
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.