Australia experiences driest September on record, endangering agricultural production

Australia experiences driest September on record, endangering agricultural production

Areas of severe rainfall deficiency are expanding in Australia, following the country’s driest September on record (since 1900), affecting the nation’s farm production and contributing to a 41% predicted fall in average farm incomes in the 2023–24 financial year.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology reported on October 6, 2023, that the country witnessed the driest September on record, increasing concerns for the agricultural sector. Rainfall nationwide in September was 70.8% below the average measured between 1961 – 1990. The severe dry spell is part of an El Nino weather pattern, known to bring hotter and drier conditions.

Farmers in parts of southeastern Australia did experience some relief through recent rainfalls, yet the overall impact on the country’s wheat harvest has been negative. The Australian government has indicated that average farm incomes are projected to plummet by 41% in the fiscal year 2023–24.

For the five months since May 2023, all Australian states and territories have seen areas of rainfall deficiencies. Notable regions include large parts of south-west Western Australia and much of the country’s south-east. “Areas of deficiency have generally expanded and become more severe, and new areas have emerged, including along the West Coast district in South Australia and in the Central district in Victoria,” the Bureau said.

rainfall deficiencies may 1 to september 30 2023 australia

In addition, soil moisture levels in September were recorded as below average for much of Australia, ranking in the lowest 30% since 1911, except for northern and central inland areas. Data from New South Wales revealed that although only 3.5% of the state is officially in drought, an additional 28.2% falls under the drought-affected category, indicating weakened agricultural conditions.

australia lower-layer-soil-moisture september 2023

Low streamflows were observed mostly at sites in the south and south-eastern New South Wales, south-eastern Queensland, scattered sites in the southwest of Western Australia, and most sites in Victoria and Tasmania.

Storage levels remain low in some parts of southern and central Queensland, south-eastern parts of New South Wales, central Tasmania, and urban areas of Perth.

For November 2023 to January 2024, below median rainfall is likely to very likely (60% to greater than 80% chance) for much of western, northern, and southern Australia, with small areas of northern New South Wales having a slightly increased chance of above median rainfall.

Significant rainfall in eastern Victoria and parts of south-east New South Wales in the first week of October is likely to ease localized rainfall and soil moisture deficiencies and will be documented in the October Drought Statement.

References:

1 Driest September on record for Australia – BOM – October 6, 2023

Featured image credit: BOM

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Ex-tropical Cyclone “Esther” replenishes cattle country in Western Australia

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Western Australia records second-warmest October and driest month in 40 years

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Worst drought in 116 years hits Australian wheat production

Sunday, May 19, 2019

Victorian city of Sale braces for major flooding, residents urged to move to higher ground, Australia

Friday, October 6, 2023

Typhoon “Koinu” hits Taiwan with record-breaking winds

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Japan experiences hottest September on record

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall swamps New York City, causing widespread urban flooding

Monday, October 2, 2023

Over 11 000 dead, 10 000 missing as Medicane “Marquesa” (Daniel) causes catastrophic flooding in Libya

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Rare weather event, seen only twice per year, to impact southwest Western Australia

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Historic rainfall paralyzes Hong Kong

Friday, September 8, 2023

Panama Canal facing operational uncertainty due to severe drought

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

California’s water supply boosted to 100% for the first time since 2006

Friday, April 21, 2023

Lake Shasta’s reservoir nears capacity, easing water supply concerns, California

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Uruguay’s agricultural emergency persists as drought conditions intensify in 2023

Friday, February 3, 2023

Rhine River at Kaub drops below transit levels, Germany

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Extreme drought in Somalia displaces more than 1 million people

Thursday, August 11, 2022

FNSEA warns of a possible milk shortage in the coming months, France

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *