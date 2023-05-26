Heavy rainfall triggers fatal floods and extensive damage in Afghanistan

afghanistan may 23 2023 terra modis f

In recent days, central Afghanistan, specifically Ghor Province, has been severely impacted by heavy rainfall that triggered floods, resulting in casualties and significant damage. Six people have been reported dead, with one person missing, and over 100 houses, along with 200 ha (494 acres) of crops, have been destroyed.

Heavy rainfall in the past few days has led to destructive floods in central Afghanistan, particularly in the Ghor Province. The town of Firozkoh reported four fatalities, while in the Pasaband District, two people died and one person is reported missing due to the flood events.

The floods have also caused extensive property damage, with more than 100 houses destroyed.

The floods have not only resulted in the loss of human lives but have also caused significant damage to property and agriculture, which is a vital source of livelihood for many in the region. The destruction of crops over a large area of 200 ha (494 acres) is a significant blow to the local economy and food security.

Despite the devastation, the weather forecast for the affected province suggests drier conditions over the next 24 hours. However, light to moderate rain is forecast over north-western Afghanistan, which could potentially lead to further flooding and exacerbate the already dire situation.

References:

1 Afghanistan floods – DG ECHO – May 25, 2023

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on May 23, 2023

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Flash floods in Afghanistan leave over 30 people dead and 100 missing

Monday, August 15, 2022

Severe flash floods hit Afghanistan, leaving at least 22 people dead

Friday, May 6, 2022

At least 150 fatalities after severe floods hit Afghanistan’s Nuristan Province

Friday, July 30, 2021

Heavy rainfall and flash floods kill at least 84, destroy 2 600 homes in Afghanistan

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Widespread flooding hits Afghanistan, leaving 22 people dead, 10 missing

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

At least 190 dead, 4 000 houses damaged or destroyed as devastating floods hit Parwan, Afghanistan

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Violent flooding leaves at least 110 fatalities, 2 000 houses destroyed in Parwan, Afghanistan

Thursday, August 27, 2020

Strong M6.5 earthquake hits Hindu Kush at intermediate depth, Afghanistan

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Series of fatal avalanches strike Afghanistan and Tajikistan amid heavy snowfall

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Worst winter in a decade claims lives of more than 150 people and 70 000 livestock, Afghanistan

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

M5.9 earthquake hits Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan

Thursday, January 5, 2023

8 fatalities after M5.1 earthquake in northeastern Afghanistan

Monday, September 5, 2022

Italian agriculture severely impacted as floods ravage Emilia-Romagna

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Weather chaos in Italy: 8 dead, several missing, thousands evacuated in Emilia-Romagna region

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Ice jams cause catastrophic flooding in Alaskan riverfront towns

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

More than a month’s worth of rain within 5 days floods parts of Croatia

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Flash floods in central Somalia leave 22 dead and over 450 000 affected

Monday, May 15, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *