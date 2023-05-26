Heavy rainfall triggers fatal floods and extensive damage in Afghanistan

In recent days, central Afghanistan, specifically Ghor Province, has been severely impacted by heavy rainfall that triggered floods, resulting in casualties and significant damage. Six people have been reported dead, with one person missing, and over 100 houses, along with 200 ha (494 acres) of crops, have been destroyed.

Heavy rainfall in the past few days has led to destructive floods in central Afghanistan, particularly in the Ghor Province. The town of Firozkoh reported four fatalities, while in the Pasaband District, two people died and one person is reported missing due to the flood events.

The floods have also caused extensive property damage, with more than 100 houses destroyed.

The floods have not only resulted in the loss of human lives but have also caused significant damage to property and agriculture, which is a vital source of livelihood for many in the region. The destruction of crops over a large area of 200 ha (494 acres) is a significant blow to the local economy and food security.

Despite the devastation, the weather forecast for the affected province suggests drier conditions over the next 24 hours. However, light to moderate rain is forecast over north-western Afghanistan, which could potentially lead to further flooding and exacerbate the already dire situation.

References:

1 Afghanistan floods – DG ECHO – May 25, 2023

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on May 23, 2023