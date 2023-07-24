Severe flash floods hit Afghanistan, leaving 31 dead, 600 homes damaged or destroyed

Afghanistan is grappling with a growing crisis as heavy rains continue to pummel the central and eastern regions of the country since July 22, 2023, triggering devastating flash floods. The provinces of Maidan Wardak, Khost, and the area surrounding the capital, Kabul, have been particularly affected.

As of July 24, reports from Maidan Wardak Province indicate a mounting human toll, with 31 fatalities, 41 individuals missing, and 74 people injured across Jalrez, Saydabad, Chaki Wardak, and Maidan Shahr Districts. In addition to the loss of life, approximately 600 houses across the province have been severely damaged or destroyed by the floods.

Moreover, the relentless rainfall has not spared the capital city of Kabul, which reported four fatalities. In Khost Province, another fatality was reported due to the flash floods.

Weather forecasts predict additional rainfall over eastern Afghanistan in the next 24 hours, heightening fears of more flooding and increasing the urgency of rescue and relief efforts.

References:

1 Afghanistan flash floods – DG ECHO – July 24, 2023

Featured image credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-9, ZoomEarth, The Watchers. Acquired at 11:45 UTC on July 24, 2023