Severe flash floods hit Lhuentse, Bhutan, leaving 6 people dead and 17 missing

At least 6 people died and 17 remain missing after severe flash floods and landslides hit the Lhuntse District of north-eastern Bhutan on July 20, 2023.

According to officials, the victims were predominantly workers from the Druk Green Power Corporation’s nearby hydropower plant and volunteers stationed at a Desuup base camp.

Over 100 personnel consisting of local officials, rescue teams, and volunteers have been deployed to conduct search, rescue, and relief operations.

On July 21, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering visited the flood-stricken area and described it as one of the most devastating in recent memory that has profoundly affected the nation.

“The tragedy is anything but comprehensible for the families, but I draw motivation from every Bhutanese who is feeling the losses and offering strength to the loved ones,” the Prime Minister said. “I thank you and everyone working hard on the ground for showing us hope.”

Unfortunately, the weather forecast does not promise respite for the battered region, as Bhutan is set to experience additional rainfall over the next 24 hours. In particular, heavy rainfall is expected over the southern part of the country, raising concerns of further flooding and possible landslides.

Image credit: Government of Bhutan

Image credit: Government of Bhutan

References:

1 Bhutan flash floods – DG ECHO – July 24, 2023

2 Bhutan – 23 Dead or Missing After Flash Floods in Lhuentse – FloodList – July 23, 2023

Featured image credit: Government of Bhutan