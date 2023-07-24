Severe flash floods hit Lhuentse, Bhutan, leaving 6 people dead and 17 missing
At least 6 people died and 17 remain missing after severe flash floods and landslides hit the Lhuntse District of north-eastern Bhutan on July 20, 2023.
According to officials, the victims were predominantly workers from the Druk Green Power Corporation’s nearby hydropower plant and volunteers stationed at a Desuup base camp.
Over 100 personnel consisting of local officials, rescue teams, and volunteers have been deployed to conduct search, rescue, and relief operations.
On July 21, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering visited the flood-stricken area and described it as one of the most devastating in recent memory that has profoundly affected the nation.
“The tragedy is anything but comprehensible for the families, but I draw motivation from every Bhutanese who is feeling the losses and offering strength to the loved ones,” the Prime Minister said. “I thank you and everyone working hard on the ground for showing us hope.”
Unfortunately, the weather forecast does not promise respite for the battered region, as Bhutan is set to experience additional rainfall over the next 24 hours. In particular, heavy rainfall is expected over the southern part of the country, raising concerns of further flooding and possible landslides.
References:
1 Bhutan flash floods – DG ECHO – July 24, 2023
2 Bhutan – 23 Dead or Missing After Flash Floods in Lhuentse – FloodList – July 23, 2023
Featured image credit: Government of Bhutan
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.