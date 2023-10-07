Series of powerful earthquakes, including M6.3 and M6.2, hit western Afghanistan in quick succession – significant casualties likely

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.3 hit western Afghanistan at 06:41 UTC (10:11 local time) on October 7, 2023. The quake was followed by M5.5 at 06:49 UTC, M4.7 at 07:10 UTC, M6.3 at 07:12 UTC, and M5.9 at 07:40 UTC — all at shallow depths between 7.7 and 14 km (4.8 – 8.7 miles).

The epicenters were located about 34 km (21 miles) NNE of Zindah Jān (population 10 104), 39 km (24 miles) NW of Herāt (population 574 300), and 39 km (24.3 miles) SSE of Qarah Bāgh (population 12 412), Herat, Afghanistan.

1.2 million people are living within 50 km (31 miles) of the epicenter and around 2 million within 100 km (62 miles).

GDACS has issued a Red alert for all earthquakes in the sequence thus far — high humanitarian impact is expected based on the magnitude and the affected population and their vulnerability.

According to the USGS PAGER, 1 000 people are estimated to have felt severe shaking (M6.3), 15 000 very strong, 920 000 strong, and 839 000 moderate.

The USGS issued an Orange alert for shaking-related fatalities. Significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response.

A Yellow alert was issued for economic losses. Some damage is possible. Estimated economic losses are less than 1% of GDP of Afghanistan.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and unreinforced brick with mud and timber post-construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Selected cities exposed

Regional seismicity

This report is based on preliminary data and is being updated.

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google