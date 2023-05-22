·

Very bright fireball explodes over northern Queensland, Australia

queensland fireball may 20 2023 f2

A very bright fireball exploded over northern Queensland, Australia at around 11:24 UTC (21:24 LT) on May 20, 2023, producing a loud sonic boom.

The International Meteor Organization (IMO) received only 6 reports but hundreds of people witnessed the event and reported on social media. Brad Tucker from the Australian National University (ANU) said there are reliable sightings as far south as Mackay up to Cairns to the west.

Tucker estimated the meteor was between 0.5 and 1 m (1.6 – 3.3 feet) in size.

According to the preliminary trajectory calculation, the fireball started above Springfield and Mount Surprise and ended somewhere between East Creek, Claraville and Coralie.

Many people captured the moment the green-blue fireball entered the atmosphere until the object disintegrated in a flash of orange-yellow light.

Professor Dr. Paulo De Souza of Griffith University believes it was a common metallic meteorite because of its blue and green coloring.

It’s very likely the meteor broke up into many small fragments. 

A hunt for meteorites is currently in progress, with many believing pieces of the object will be found near the small town of Croydon.

References:

1 Fireball event 2678-2023 – IMO – May 20, 2023

2 Meteor lights up Queensland sky, reports of sightings from Mackay to Cairns – ABC – May 21, 2023

Featured image credit: Cairns Airport (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Superbolide lights up the night sky over Algeria, potential meteorite dropper

Friday, May 12, 2023

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Meteorite impact: Metallic object believed to be a meteorite hits home in New Jersey

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Very bright fireball over Western Australia

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over Kyiv, Ukraine

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Slow-moving fireball over the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal and Spain

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Bright daylight fireball explodes over Israel, sonic boom reported

Monday, April 17, 2023

Superbolide lights up the night sky over Algeria, potential meteorite dropper

Friday, May 12, 2023

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Meteorite impact: Metallic object believed to be a meteorite hits home in New Jersey

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Very bright fireball over Western Australia

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over Kyiv, Ukraine

Thursday, April 20, 2023

New paroxysm at Etna volcano showers flanks with ash and lapilli, interrupts operations at Catania Airport, Italy

Monday, May 22, 2023

Typhoon “Mawar” forecast to move near or over Guam and Rota

Monday, May 22, 2023

Very strong and shallow M7.7 earthquake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands, small tsunami produced

Friday, May 19, 2023

More than 450 fatalities in Myanmar after Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” makes landfall

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Weather chaos in Italy: 8 dead, several missing, thousands evacuated in Emilia-Romagna region

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *