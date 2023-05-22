Very bright fireball explodes over northern Queensland, Australia
A very bright fireball exploded over northern Queensland, Australia at around 11:24 UTC (21:24 LT) on May 20, 2023, producing a loud sonic boom.
The International Meteor Organization (IMO) received only 6 reports but hundreds of people witnessed the event and reported on social media. Brad Tucker from the Australian National University (ANU) said there are reliable sightings as far south as Mackay up to Cairns to the west.
Tucker estimated the meteor was between 0.5 and 1 m (1.6 – 3.3 feet) in size.
According to the preliminary trajectory calculation, the fireball started above Springfield and Mount Surprise and ended somewhere between East Creek, Claraville and Coralie.
Many people captured the moment the green-blue fireball entered the atmosphere until the object disintegrated in a flash of orange-yellow light.
Professor Dr. Paulo De Souza of Griffith University believes it was a common metallic meteorite because of its blue and green coloring.
It’s very likely the meteor broke up into many small fragments.
A hunt for meteorites is currently in progress, with many believing pieces of the object will be found near the small town of Croydon.
References:
1 Fireball event 2678-2023 – IMO – May 20, 2023
2 Meteor lights up Queensland sky, reports of sightings from Mackay to Cairns – ABC – May 21, 2023
Featured image credit: Cairns Airport (stillshot)
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.