Increased volcanic activity observed at Chile’s Villarrica volcano

villarrica eruption september 26 2023

Increased volcanic activity was detected at the Villarrica volcano in Chile, starting on September 24, 2023, prompting officials to elevate the alert level to Orange. Evacuations have commenced in affected communes, and educational institutions have been temporarily closed.

Increased levels of seismic and volcanic activity have been observed at the Villarrica volcano in the regions of Araucania and Los Rios, about 83 km (52 miles) southeast of Temuco, Chile. As a result, the National Geology and Mining Service of Chile (SERNAGEOMIN) has raised the alert level to Orange, the second-highest level on a four-tier scale. In addition to this, the National Office of Emergency of the Interior Ministry (SENAPRED) is maintaining a Yellow alert for the communes of Villarrica, Pucon, and Curarrehue in La Araucania Region and the commune of Panguipulli in Los Rios Region.

The security perimeter surrounding Villarrica has been expanded from 0.5 km (0.3 miles) to 8 km (5 miles), with the possibility of further revisions in the coming days.

Around 30 families residing between Villarrica and Pucon communes have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Furthermore, the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) has suspended classes in five schools in the Panguipulli Commune, effective from September 25. Additional eruptions could result in low-level seismic disturbances, ash clouds, and potential landslides in nearby areas.

According to a bulletin released by SERNAGEOMIN on September 26, the volcanic system remains unstable. Though a slight decline in continuous seismic energy was observed in the 24 hours leading up to 15:00 local time, the values remain high. Incandescent material has been ejected near the crater in what are described as Strombolian explosions, and there was a continuous emission of ashes lasting approximately 50 minutes. The possibility of more explosive events occurring remains high, with risks including ballistic pyroclast ejection and potentially, flows of lava, mixed avalanches, pyroclastic flows, and lahars within an 8 km (5 miles) radius around the center of the crater.

As of the last available data on September 24, an average sulfur dioxide (SO2) flow of 1 097 t/d was measured. The equipment used for this measurement was installed 6 km (3.7 miles) east-southeast of the active crater and employed Differential Optical Absorption Spectroscopy (DOAS) for the readings.

References:

1 Reporte de Actividad Volcánica (RAV) – Red Nacional de Vigilancia Volcánica – Observatorio Volcanológico de los Andes del Sur – Ovdas – VILLARICA – September 26, 2023

2 Chile: Increased volcanic activity ongoing at Villarrica volcano in Araucania and Los Rios regions as of Sept. 24 – Crisis24 – September 25, 2023

Featured image credit: P.O.V.I.

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Increased seismicity at Lascar volcano, Alert Level raised to Orange, Chile

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Intense lava fountaining at Villarrica volcano, Chile

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Increased seismicity under Ollagüe volcano, Chile-Bolivia border region

Monday, January 2, 2023

Strong explosion, pyroclastic flows at Lascar volcano, Chile

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Increased activity at Villarrica volcano, Alert Level raised to Yellow, Chile

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Earthquake swarm under Laguna del Maule volcanic complex, Chile

Monday, October 3, 2022

Increased seismicity under Lonquimay volcano, alert level raised, Chile

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Shallow M6.1 earthquake hits West Chile Rise

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Extreme weather spells disaster for Chile’s beekeeping industry

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Severe floods hit Chile, leaving 2 people dead, 6 missing and nearly 10 000 isolated

Monday, June 26, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits off the coast of Chile

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Raging wildfires claim 26 lives, destroy more than 100 homes in Chile

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Increased seismicity at Lascar volcano, Alert Level raised to Orange, Chile

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Seismic swarm at Campi Flegrei raises questions but not immediate alarm, Italy

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

High-level eruption at Shishaldin volcano, Aviation Color Code raised to Red, Alaska

Monday, September 25, 2023

High-intensity explosion at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Monday, September 25, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: September 13 – 19, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023

First eruption at Ruby volcano since 1995, Northern Mariana Islands

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Strong explosive eruption at Shishaldin volcano, ash reaches 12.8 km (42 000 feet) a.s.l., Alaska

Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: September 6 – 12, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *