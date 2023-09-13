Shallow M6.1 earthquake hits West Chile Rise

A shallow earthquake registered by the USGS and EMSC as M6.1 hit West Chile Rise at 11:49 UTC on September 13, 2023, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

The epicenter was located about 1 483 km (921 miles) ESE of Hanga Roa and 2 191 km (1 361 miles) W of Valdivia, Chile.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

There are likely to be no affected structures in this region.

