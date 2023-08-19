Canadian wildfires prompt evacuation of 20 000 as flames approach Yellowknife
Multiple wildfires in Canada’s northern territories have forced thousands to evacuate their homes, especially in Yellowknife. As the flames approached, the 20 000 residents of the city were instructed to evacuate by Friday, August 18, 2023.
In a tense situation, with Yellowknife’s only highway congested, residents traveled hundreds of kilometers for safety or queued for emergency flights. By early Friday, the wildfire was merely 15 km (9 miles) away from the northern edge of the town. Emergency officials raised concerns that north-west winds and limited rain could escalate the situation. However, cooler temperatures did bring a brief respite on Friday, helping reduce the fire activity and permitting air tankers to drop retardants.
Mike Westwick, the fire information officer of Yellowknife, stated the significance of the next few days in managing the wildfire. The city is not alone in facing this crisis. A state of emergency was proclaimed in Kelowna on Friday, a city roughly 400 km (250 miles) from Vancouver. Wildfires identified on Tuesday surged over Lake Okanagan, sparking fires in the town with a population of 150 000.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed support, emphasizing the government’s commitment to safeguard Canadians during this challenging wildfire season. Canada is enduring its worst wildfire season on record. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported over 5 700 fires this year, consuming more than 137 000 km (85 125 miles) of land.
In what marked the most significant evacuation this year, Ken McMullen, the president of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, stated that Yellowknife’s evacuation surpassed all others. Ten aircraft transported 1 500 passengers from Yellowknife on Thursday, with hopes of an additional 22 flights by Friday.
Despite the challenging conditions, Yellowknife’s fire didn’t progress on Friday and remained 15 km (9 miles) north-west of the city. Cooler weather resulted in decreased fire activity and facilitated air tanker operations.
While some residents faced the trauma of evacuating, others were already dealing with the aftermath. Alice Liske evacuated with her six children earlier due to poor air quality and expressed concerns about the city’s condition upon their return.
Lisa Mundy, who evacuated the nearby Hay River, relayed a harrowing account of her vehicle nearly melting as they drove amidst the embers. Distressingly, her child voiced fears about their survival. In addition to Yellowknife, around 6 800 people from eight other communities had to evacuate. This includes the community of Enterprise, which faced considerable damage.
The evacuation directive issued for Yellowknife also encompassed the neighboring First Nations communities of Ndilo and Dettah.
References:
1 Thousands evacuate as fire nears Canadian cities of Yellowknife and Kelowna – AP – August 18/19, 2023
Featured image credit: Shannon Smalley
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.