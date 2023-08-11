Long-lasting fireball over Florida, U.S.

Long-lasting fireball over Florida, U.S. august 11 2023

A long-lasting, green fireball was recorded over Florida, U.S. around 01:18 UTC on August 11, 2023 (21:18 LT, August 10). The event lasted at least 15 seconds.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 54 reports, 2 videos, and 1 photo of the event by 20:00 UTC today.

florida fireball august 10 2023 heatmap trajectory ams
August 11, 2023 Florida fireball trajectory and heatmap. Credit: AMS

References:

1 Fireball event 4236-2023 – AMS – August 11, 2023

Featured image credit: Pamela Petron (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Very bright fireball explodes over the eastern U.S.

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over Nuremberg, Germany

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Bright green meteor visible over five Brazilian states

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bright meteor over Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Meteorite dropping fireball over the Netherlands

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Very bright fireball, sonic boom over Auckland, New Zealand

Monday, June 5, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, May 22, 2023

Oregon facing one of its hottest five-day stretches on record, U.S.

Friday, August 11, 2023

Wildfires in Hawaii claim at least 53 lives, destroy more than 270 structures in the historical town of Lahaina

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over the eastern U.S.

Thursday, August 3, 2023

July 2023 sets record as Tampa’s hottest month ever, Florida

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Magma intrusion at Trident volcano, site of the world’s largest eruption of 20th century, Alaska

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Very bright fireball over Albacete, Spain

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over the eastern U.S.

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Bright fireball explodes over North Island, producing massive sonic boom, New Zealand

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over Nuremberg, Germany

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Impressive, long-lasting fireball over Sao Paulo, Brazil

Friday, June 23, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *