Severe flooding hits Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar, over 128 000 people affected
Heavy rains that began on July 3, 2023, continue to wreak havoc in Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar. The water levels of the Selbe and Tuul Rivers remain dangerously high, causing severe flooding.
According to a report from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) dated July 7, an estimated 128 000 individuals from 31 600 households have been affected by the flood. Media sources reveal that over 20 000 persons have been relocated to safe shelters, with urgent requirements for food items and warm clothing.
The Mongolian army and emergency officers have been deployed to manage the ongoing flooding rescue and relief activities. Their tasks include setting up relief centers, distributing relief items, sanitizing flood water, and protecting flood walls.
Several organizations have stepped in to assist the impacted residents. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has provided 10 heavy-duty pumps and pipes, as well as essential medicines and medical equipment. They’ve also initiated hygiene promotion and psychosocial support activities for the affected families.
The Mongolian Red Cross Society has also been actively contributing to the relief efforts. It has mobilized 80 blankets, 60 mattresses, 10 kitchen sets, 2 000 disposable masks, 500 pairs of gloves, 70 personal protective equipment sets, 10 pairs of rain boots, and 400 kg (approximately 882 pounds) of sanitation chemicals.
References:
1 Mongolia – Floods update – DG ECHO – July 9, 2023
Featured image: NASA/NOAA Suomi NPP/VIIRS. Acquired on July 3, 2023
