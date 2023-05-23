Severe storms hit Mongolia, resulting in 1 fatality, 16 missing, and significant toll on infrastructure and livestock

Strong winds, heavy dust, and snowstorms hit Mongolia starting on May 19, 2023, causing numerous casualties and significant damage to infrastructure.

An extreme weather event has been battering several parts of Mongolia since May 19, 2023, resulting in one reported fatality, 16 people missing, and a significant toll on infrastructure and livestock.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has reported that approximately 1 000 households have been severely affected by the weather conditions. The combination of strong winds, heavy dust, and snowstorms has not only put lives at risk but has also led to significant livestock losses.

Local officials have issued early warnings to nomadic herders and drivers in particular, urging them to take additional precautions against possible disasters. The unpredictable weather conditions pose a severe threat to the livelihood of many locals who depend on their livestock for survival.

The Mongolian Red Cross Society has responded swiftly, initiating a rapid needs assessment to determine the scope and severity of the impact. They have also started distributing cash and livestock care items to families affected by the severe weather. This initiative aims to provide immediate relief to those struggling to deal with the aftermath of the storms.

The Mongolian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is closely monitoring the situation and has predicted that the current stormy weather is likely to persist in the coming days. This projection raises concerns about further potential damage and disruption to the lives of the Mongolian people.

