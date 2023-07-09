Five rescued, nine missing after massive landslide in central China’s Hubei Province
Rescue operations are in progress in central China’s Hubei Province after a massive landslide struck a highway construction site on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The landslide, which involved over 500 000 m3 (17.6 million ft3) of soil, has led to the rescue of five individuals, while nine others remain missing, according to a statement from local authorities.
The disaster occurred in Yueshan Village, Tujia Autonomous County of Wufeng, at around 16:00 LT on Saturday. By 08:00 LT the following day, five people had been successfully rescued.
Tens of thousands of people have been moved to shelters amid heavy flooding in northern, central and southeastern China. Seasonal flooding is a regular occurrence in China, but this year’s rising waters have been accompanied by unusually prolonged stretches of high temperatures, AP reports.
This incident is part of a series of extreme weather events affecting China this summer, which include heatwaves, flooding, and drought. In response to the scorching heat, cities have opened their air raid shelters to provide residents with respite.
Earlier this week, Beijing recorded more than nine consecutive days with temperatures soaring above 35 °C (95 °F). This level of sustained heat has not been witnessed since 1961. In reaction to these conditions, health alerts have been issued, and outdoor work has been suspended in the capital and other areas.
However, amid concerns over the potential impact on the economy’s recovery, many workers continue to engage in outdoor activities such as package delivery, bricklaying, and goods transportation.
The extreme heat has already claimed two lives in Beijing. Health authorities confirmed that a tour guide collapsed and died from heat stroke on Sunday while leading a tour of the Summer Palace, an extensive 18th-century imperial garden.
References:
1 9 missing in China landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures – AP – July 9, 2023
2 5 rescued, 9 still missing in central China landslide – Xinhua – July 9, 2023
Featured image credit: CCTV
