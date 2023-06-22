Storm ‘Lambert’ brings tornado threat to Germany

storm lambert 1445z june 22 2023 f

Germany is on high alert for thunderstorms, massive hailstones, and possible tornadoes as the low-pressure weather system, dubbed “Lambert,” sweeps across the country. This atypical weather comes after weeks of warm weather and is a significant shift for the nation.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has forecast an immediate increase in the risk of tornadoes, storms, and extreme hail. This shift is due to the movement of a low-pressure patch and the influx of warm and humid subtropical air, conditions atypical for the country.

The DWD has foreseen the impact of two distinct weather systems. In the western states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland Palatinate, heavy rainstorms are expected. These storms will advance north and east to Lower Saxony and Hamburg, delivering large volumes of rainfall throughout the night.

Simultaneously, southwestern Germany is anticipated to experience localized storms later in the day. These storms could produce hailstones approximately 5 cm (2 inches) in diameter.

storm lambert 1445z june 22 2023 bg
Storm Lambert at 14:45 UTC on June 22, 2023. Credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

The risk of tornadoes, DWD warns, will be elevated in central parts of Germany. Though tornadoes in Germany are less common and destructive than in other regions, like the United States, they still hold the potential to cause damage to structures, vehicles, and vegetation.

The stormy weather is attributed to the low-pressure system known as “Lambert,” which has traversed from Spain to France and now to Germany. This system is transporting “very humid and hot air” from the Mediterranean area, resulting in higher than usual rain quantities at weather fronts as it moves across the continent.

DWD meteorologist Sebastian Schappert has warned of potential flooding due to heavy rainfall in scattered areas. “We have to expect heavy rain in scattered areas that will cause small rivers and streams to overflow and flood underpasses,” he told the German news agency DPA.

References:

1 Germany braces for tornados as ‘Lambert’ arrives – DW – June 22, 2023

Featured image: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired at

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Violent thunderstorms hit Germany, possible tornado near Frankfurt

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

50 homes damaged after strong tornado hits Marpingen, Germany

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Widespread damage after Storm Emellinde hits Germany

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Storm Ylenia (Dudley) wreaks havoc across northern Europe, leaving at least 5 people dead

Friday, February 18, 2022

Waterspout moves onshore in Kiel, throwing people into water and causing damage, Germany

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Severe floods hit Germany again, destructive tornado in Lower Saxony

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Catastrophic floods in Germany claim lives of at least 184 people – country’s worst natural disaster since 1962

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Violent thunderstorms hit Germany, possible tornado near Frankfurt

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

50 homes damaged after strong tornado hits Marpingen, Germany

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Mass demonstrations in Germany

Monday, October 31, 2022

Rhine River at Kaub drops below transit levels, Germany

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Large temperature contrast during record-breaking June heatwave fuels severe thunderstorms, Europe

Monday, June 20, 2022

Widespread damage after Storm Emellinde hits Germany

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Hailstorm injures almost 100 at Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Tropical Storm “Bret” approaching hurricane strength on its way toward the Lesser Antilles

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Red warning for heavy rainfall issued for Gisborne, New Zealand

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Severe thunderstorms produce large hail and multiple mudslides in Austria, causing widespread damage

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Matador, Texas takes direct hit from large tornado, leaving three dead and widespread damage

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Remnants of Cyclone Biparjoy leave a trail of destruction in Rajasthan and record rainfall in Chennai, India

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Violent thunderstorms hit Germany, possible tornado near Frankfurt

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *