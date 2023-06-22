Storm ‘Lambert’ brings tornado threat to Germany
Germany is on high alert for thunderstorms, massive hailstones, and possible tornadoes as the low-pressure weather system, dubbed “Lambert,” sweeps across the country. This atypical weather comes after weeks of warm weather and is a significant shift for the nation.
The German Weather Service (DWD) has forecast an immediate increase in the risk of tornadoes, storms, and extreme hail. This shift is due to the movement of a low-pressure patch and the influx of warm and humid subtropical air, conditions atypical for the country.
The DWD has foreseen the impact of two distinct weather systems. In the western states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland Palatinate, heavy rainstorms are expected. These storms will advance north and east to Lower Saxony and Hamburg, delivering large volumes of rainfall throughout the night.
Simultaneously, southwestern Germany is anticipated to experience localized storms later in the day. These storms could produce hailstones approximately 5 cm (2 inches) in diameter.
The risk of tornadoes, DWD warns, will be elevated in central parts of Germany. Though tornadoes in Germany are less common and destructive than in other regions, like the United States, they still hold the potential to cause damage to structures, vehicles, and vegetation.
The stormy weather is attributed to the low-pressure system known as “Lambert,” which has traversed from Spain to France and now to Germany. This system is transporting “very humid and hot air” from the Mediterranean area, resulting in higher than usual rain quantities at weather fronts as it moves across the continent.
DWD meteorologist Sebastian Schappert has warned of potential flooding due to heavy rainfall in scattered areas. “We have to expect heavy rain in scattered areas that will cause small rivers and streams to overflow and flood underpasses,” he told the German news agency DPA.
References:
1 Germany braces for tornados as ‘Lambert’ arrives – DW – June 22, 2023
Featured image: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired at
