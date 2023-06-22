Hailstorm injures almost 100 at Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado

A severe hailstorm that broke out during a Louis Tomlinson concert at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, has resulted in nearly 100 injuries, seven of which are serious. The severe weather forced an abrupt cancellation of the open-air event.

Music fans expecting a night of enjoyment at Louis Tomlinson’s concert in Colorado’s renowned Red Rocks Amphitheatre had their expectations overturned when a hailstorm struck the open-air venue, leading to nearly 100 people being injured. The sudden and severe weather conditions on Wednesday night, June 21, 2023, forced organizers to call off the concert.

The hailstorm, which caught concert-goers off guard, compelled them to seek cover as hail, in some instances the size of tennis balls, battered the outdoor venue located about 16 km (10 miles) from Denver.

The West Metro Fire Rescue department reported that between “80 to 90 people” were treated on-site for their injuries, which included cuts and broken bones. “Injuries include cuts and broken bones,” a fire department official shared with NBC News. Seven people with serious injuries were taken to local hospitals for further treatment.

Fans and concert attendees shared terrifying accounts of the event on Twitter, with one user describing the scene as “straight out of a horror movie.” Another attendee, Nicole, called the night “the scariest night of my life.”

According to Nicole, she and her sister sought refuge under a sign as hail began to pelt people at the venue. “I am bleeding and have bumps on my head from the hail,” she recounted in her post.

The National Weather Service in Boulder had issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the region, with the forecast of “golf ball-sized hail” in some areas.

Videos of the distressing event were shared on Twitter by several users who had attended the concert, showing the magnitude of the hailstorm that led to the injuries.

WATCH: *Hailstorm* Golf ball-sized hail pelted at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks venue, injuring nearly 100 of the concertgoers



pic.twitter.com/4EPCZ4TOZw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 22, 2023

Featured image credit: allie