Remnants of Cyclone Biparjoy leave a trail of destruction in Rajasthan and record rainfall in Chennai, India

Rajasthan, a northwestern state in India, has faced the wrath of the weather as the remnants of Cyclone Biparjoy brought heavy rains causing devastating floods and loss of life. As of June 21, at least 7 fatalities have been reported and around 15 000 residents have been evacuated from low-lying regions to safer locations.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea, lashed the west coast of India last week, making landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch region with wind speeds ranging between 125 km/h (77 mph) and 140 km/h (87 mph). As the storm weakened, it brought substantial rainfall to Rajasthan, leading to significant flooding, particularly in the districts of Barmer, Jalore, and Sirohi.

Remnants of Tropical Cyclone “Biparjoy” at 06:00 UTC on June 19, 2023. Credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

The arid zone of Barmer witnessed record rainfall over the past two days, resulting in numerous villages and towns being inundated. “The cyclone would become weak and likely to exit Rajasthan by Tuesday [June 21],” stated regional weather department officials, while also predicting further heavy rain on Monday.

Local media reported several tragic incidents due to the heavy rains. Three individuals, including two children, drowned in Barmer, another child drowned in Jaisalmer, and a man was electrocuted while attempting to switch off his water-logged flour mill.

“A flood-like situation is prevailing in Jalore, Sirohi and Barmer due to heavy rainfall. Several big dams in Pindwara, Abu Road and Reodar of Sirohi district are overflowing,” a senior disaster management official explained.

In a related event in the southern Indian city of Chennai, an unprecedented downpour on June 18 and June 19 set a new record for the highest rainfall in June over the past 27 years. The local weather office reported that the airport in Chennai received 160 mm (6.3 inches) of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 08:30 on Monday. This record-breaking rainfall led to the diversion of incoming international flights to Bengaluru and school closures in Chennai on Monday, June 19.

Gujarat’s coastal areas experienced heavy rains and strong winds when the cyclone made landfall on June 15, resulting in the loss of three lives in Kutch and Rajkot districts. Trees were uprooted, and a wall collapsed due to the severe weather conditions. Additionally, in Kutch, strong waves swept away tents situated on Mandvi Beach. The neighboring state of Maharashtra also witnessed heavy rains and high tidal waves. Four boys who had gone missing after venturing into the Arabian Sea near Mumbai’s Juhu area were found deceased.

References:

Featured image: Remnants of Tropical Cyclone “Biparjoy” at 06:00 UTC on June 19, 2023. Credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers