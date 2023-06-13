Deadly forest fires engulf Kazakhstan’s Abai region, questions raised over infrastructure and funding mismanagement

A rapidly-spreading forest fire in the Abai region of northeastern Kazakhstan has resulted in the deaths of 14 emergency workers and prompted evacuations. The blaze, which began on June 8 in the Batpayev forestry, has so far consumed approximately 60 000 ha (148 260 acres) of land.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire spread rapidly, expanding from an initial 2 000 ha (4 940 acres) to 30 000 ha (74 000 acres) in just a day, and doubled in size within five days.

Currently, efforts to extinguish the fire are underway, involving 14 helicopters, approximately 1 500 personnel, and over 300 units of equipment from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, local executive bodies, and the Ministry of Defense. Since the fire’s outbreak, over 2 000 tons of water have been discharged 777 times to combat the flames.

Residents in neighboring areas have been evacuated to the village of Borodulikha and the city of Semei.

Kazakhstani President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, canceled his scheduled official trip to Vietnam on June 11 in the wake of the crisis. He received complaints from locals about the limited resources available to emergency workers. Tragically, one victim’s wife recounted how her husband had to travel to the fire scene in a private vehicle due to a lack of suitable transport.

In the midst of the disaster, speculation is rampant about potential misappropriation and misallocation of funds contributing to the fire’s scale. On May 29, just two weeks before the fire outbreak, three officials from the Semei Ormany nature reserve were sentenced to 10 years in prison for large-scale embezzlement, according to Didar Smagulov, Executive Director of the public foundation, Adildik Zholy (Way of Justice).

Concerns were also raised about the lack of paved roads, preventing fire trucks from reaching the burning forest. Interestingly, asphalt was swiftly laid down prior to President Tokayev’s arrival, raising questions about infrastructure management.

President Tokayev pledged financial support for the families of the deceased forestry workers and asserted that officials responsible for infrastructure management would face penalties. On the same day, the Prosecutor General’s Office initiated two criminal cases over violations of fire safety requirements that led to fatalities and negligence by public officials.

The JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS) forecasts very high to extreme fire danger over the next 24 hours in the affected area, underlining the need for effective and immediate action.

Image credit: Copernicus EU/Sentinel-2, EO Browser, The Watchers

Image credit: Copernicus EU/Sentinel-2, EO Browser, The Watchers

Featured image credit: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan