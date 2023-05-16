A significant debris flow occurred in Mount St. Helens’ South Coldwater Creek at 20:45 LT on May 14, 2023, leading to the destruction of a SR 504 bridge. This incident cut off access and power to the Johnston Ridge Observatory, prompting the evacuation of a dozen people and a dog by helicopter.

Image credit: Copernicus EU/Sentinel-2, EO Browser, The Watchers. Acquired on May 15, 2023

Debris from 1980 eruption causes bridge collapse at Mount St. Helens. Image credit: WSDOT SW

As of Monday afternoon, state transportation officials have reported that the road remains inaccessible in both directions at the seasonal gate near milepost 45. Motorists are advised to anticipate a prolonged closure due to the incident. There is also growing concern that the road may have sustained significant structural damage, as per officials’ statements.

Interestingly, the debris flow was detected on seismic data at nearby stations. The event might be associated with several days of warm weather leading up to the incident, although this has not been definitively confirmed.

Seismic data capturing the debris flow event at Mount St. Helens’ South Coldwater Creek on May 14, 20:45, which led to the destruction of the SR 504 bridge and cut-off of access and power to Johnston Ridge Observatory. Credit: USGS

Despite the power loss disrupting a major telemetry hub for Mount St. Helens monitoring, the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) stations on the volcano continue to supply critical data. It is important to note that there is no volcanic unrest associated with this debris flow, thus assuaging concerns of a potential eruption.

The Cascades Volcano Observatory (CVO) continues to closely monitor the situation and the surrounding environment of the volcano.

Here's a drone pic. My husband is stranded up there with about 9 other people. No word on when they'll be flown out pic.twitter.com/WKNoFF39Yl — Nickolett Uhler (@NickolettU) May 15, 2023

