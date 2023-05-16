·

More than a month’s worth of rain within 5 days floods parts of Croatia

More than a month's worth of rain within 5 days floods parts of Croatia

Extremely heavy rains hit parts of Croatia over the past 6 days, dropping as much as 300 mm (11.8 inches) in just 2 days and causing widespread floods, most notably in the towns of Gračac and Obrovac. Forecasters predict further downpours in the coming days, exacerbating the already severe conditions.

Gračac, one of the worst-affected areas, recorded a massive 425 mm (16.7 inches) of rain in just 5 days, significantly more than its May average of 330 mm (13 inches). The relentless downpour caused rivers to break their banks, resulting in flooded homes, roads, and public buildings.

On May 15, 2023, in response to the escalating crisis, authorities dispatched hundreds of soldiers to aid affected residents. Approximately a dozen people in Gračaac were forced to evacuate or seek refuge on the upper floors as the Otuča River overflowed its banks.

The town of Obrovac was also flooded as the Zrmanja River burst its banks. In just 24 hours, the city recorded 250 mm (9.8 inches) of rainfall, causing Zrmanja to reach a historic level of 302 cm (9.9 feet) — 39 cm (1.2 feet) above the previous record level. The flooding reached the old town core, the ground floor of the municipal building, and some business premises. By the morning of May 16, water levels dropped to 254 cm (8.3 feet) — this is just slightly less than the previous record level.

The rise in the water level of the Una River, approximately 3 cm (1.18 inches) per hour, led to emergency flood defense measures in Hrvatska Kostajnica on May 15. The surge in water levels resulted in the closure of State Road 47, interrupting traffic between Hrvatska Kostajnica and Dvor.

On May 17, the water levels of Una in Hrvatska Kostajnica are projected to exceed those recorded in December 2022, when heavy rains flooded the city and forced the declaration of a state of emergency.

The Karlovac area is also bracing for very high river water levels, prompting city authorities to prepare for a possible flood.

The torrential rains also affected northwestern Bosnia, with the towns of Bihać, Bosanska Krupa, and Cazin, and the municipalities of Ključ and Sanski Most experiencing floods.

Weather forecasts predict continued heavy rainfall over the affected regions in the coming two days, suggesting further challenges for these flood-stricken areas. The heaviest rains are expected south of Karlovac where more than 100 mm (4 inches) could fall in a matter of hours.

References:

1 Vakula: U idućim danima bit će ekstrema. Kiša će padati sedam do deset dana – Index – May 15, 2023

2 Gradovi pod vodom, najgore tek dolazi. DHMZ izdao posebno upozorenje – N1 – May 15, 2023

3 Mjere odbrane od poplava u Hrvatskoj, rijeke se izlile na sjeverozapadu BiH – Al Jazeera – May 15, 2023

Featured image credit: Zadarska Županija

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Catastrophic flood event in Fort Lauderdale after extreme 500 mm (20 inches) of rain in 12 hours, Florida

Thursday, April 13, 2023

More than 700 000 people lost power, 5 killed as heavy rainfall and strong winds hit California, U.S.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Extremely heavy rains hit Brazil, leaving at least 46 people dead

Monday, February 20, 2023

Thousands of buildings in Auckland unsafe for living after worst rains in 170 years, New Zealand

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Extreme and unprecedented: Severe flooding hits Auckland after entire summer’s worth of rain in a single day, New Zealand

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Severe winter storm causes disruptions and loss of life in Japan

Friday, January 27, 2023

Powerful atmospheric river drenches California, leaves at least 2 people dead and more than 300 000 customers without power, U.S.

Monday, January 2, 2023

West Virginia witnesses unprecedented snowfall in May, breaking century-old records

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Historic heatwave engulfs the Iberian Peninsula

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Vast parts of northern China hit by ice rain and snow after record-breaking April heatwave

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Asia experiences unprecedented April heatwave

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Category 5 Tropical Cyclone “Ilsa” makes landfall in Western Australia, setting the country’s new landfall wind speed record

Friday, April 14, 2023

Catastrophic flood event in Fort Lauderdale after extreme 500 mm (20 inches) of rain in 12 hours, Florida

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Homes collapsing under record snowfall in Park City, Utah

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Flash floods in central Somalia leave 22 dead and over 450 000 affected

Monday, May 15, 2023

Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” makes landfall in Myanmar, locals report up to 90% of Sittwe destroyed

Monday, May 15, 2023

Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “Mocha” forecast to make landfall close to Sittwe, Myanmar

Saturday, May 13, 2023

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Solar radiation storm, CME produced by M4.2 flare expected to hit Earth on May 11

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Heavy rains affect nearly 500 000 people, devastate crop fields in Jiangxi, China

Monday, May 8, 2023

Alberta declares state of emergency as massive wildfires force 30 000 residents to evacuate, Canada

Monday, May 8, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *