Shallow M6.4 earthquake hits west of Macquarie Island

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 hit west of Macquarie Island at 20:04 UTC on October 11, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 11.6 km (7.2 miles). BMKG is reporting M6.1, Geoscience Australia M6.2, and EMSC M6.4.

The epicenter was located 1 125 km (699 miles) SSW of Geeveston, Tasmania, Australia.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google