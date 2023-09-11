M6.0 earthquake hits Halmahera, Indonesia at an intermediate depth

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit Halmahera, Indonesia at 12:51 UTC on September 11, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 162.5 km (100.1 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 157 km (97.5 miles).

The epicenter was located 38.7 km (24 miles) NNE of Ternate (population 205 001) and 44.1 km (27.4 miles) NNW of Sofifi (population 36 197, North Maluku, Indonesia.

1 124 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unreinforced brick with concrete floor and precast concrete frame with wall construction.

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google