Hundreds killed and injured after shallow M6.8 earthquake hits Morocco
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.8 hit Morocco’s High Atlas mountains at 22:11 UTC on Friday, September 8, 2023, leaving nearly 300 people dead and 150 injured. The quake hit at 23:11 local time at a depth of 18.6 km (11.5 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.9 at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
- Since 1900, there have been no earthquakes M6 and larger within 500 km (311 miles) of this earthquake, and only 9 M5 and larger earthquakes.
The epicenter was located 56.2 km (34.9 miles) W of Oukaïmedene (population 839 296), 71.8 km (44.6 miles) SW of Marrakesh (population 839 296), 73.7 km (45.8 miles) W of Setti Fatma (population 22 283), and 82.4 km (51.2 miles) NNE of Taroudant (population 71 133), Morocco.
49 000 people are estimated to have felt severe shaking, 403 000 very strong, 2 800 000 strong, 4 369 000 moderate, and 11 163 000 light.
The USGS issued an Orange alert for shaking-related fatalities and a Red alert for economic losses. Extensive damage is probable and the disaster is likely widespread. Estimated economic losses are 0-2% GDP of Morocco. Past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response.
Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though some resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and unreinforced brick with mud construction.
According to the preliminary death toll released by Morocco’s Interior Ministry on Saturday, September 9, at least 296 people were killed and 153 injured. Most of the deaths were in mountainous areas close to the epicenter. State-run TV Al Aoula reported rescue teams were having difficulty reaching the worst affected areas after roads were damaged.
On Saturday, Al-Aoula showcased numerous buildings that had crumbled near the epicenter. They reported that thousands evacuated their residences following warnings from the country’s National Institute of Geophysics about potential aftershocks.
In the mountain village of Asni, close to the epicenter, a majority of homes sustained damage, local resident Montasir Itri told Reuters.
“Neighbours are trapped under debris, and efforts are in full swing to rescue them with the limited resources in the village,” he conveyed.
The quake’s effects were felt even further west in Taroudant. A local mentioned he evacuated his dwelling due to aftershocks after the primary seismic activity, as reported by Reuters.
Hamid Afkar, a teacher, recounted to Reuters, “The earth shook for about 20 seconds. Doors opened and shut by themselves as I rushed downstairs from the second floor.”
According to the USGS, the quake occurred due to oblique-reverse faulting at shallow depth within the Moroccan High Atlas Mountain range. Focal mechanism solutions for the event indicate rupture occurred on a steeply dipping oblique-reverse fault striking to the northwest or a shallow dipping oblique-reverse fault striking to the east. The High Atlas Mountains contain a variety of mapped strike-slip and thrust faults, trending to the east-west and northeast-southwest. This earthquake occurred within the Africa Plate, approximately 550 km (342 miles) south of the plate boundary between the Africa and Eurasia plates. At the location of this earthquake, the African plate moves approximately 24 mm/year WSW relative to the Eurasia plate.
While commonly plotted as points on maps, earthquakes of this size are more appropriately described as slip over a larger fault area. Reverse faulting events of the size of the September 8, 2023, Morocco earthquake are typically about 30 km (18 miles) by 20 km (12,4 miles) (length x width).
Earthquakes of this size in the region are uncommon but not unexpected. Since 1900, there have been no earthquakes M6 and larger within 500 km (311 miles) of this earthquake, and only 9 M5 and larger earthquakes. Most of these events have occurred east of the September 8, 2023, earthquake.
Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking
Selected cities exposed
Regional seismicity
Multimedia
References:
1 M 6.8 – 56 km W of Oukaïmedene, Morocco – USGS
2 M6.9 earthquake – Morocco – September 8, 2023 – EMSC
3 Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, killing 300 and damaging historic Marrakech – CNN – September 9, 2023
Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.