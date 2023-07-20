·

Rare, powerful thunderstorm in Croatia, likened to Texas-style weather, claims four lives, leaves over 2 000 injured

Rare, powerful thunderstorm in Croatia, likened to Texas-style weather, claims four lives, leaves over 2 000 injured

A powerful, fast-moving thunderstorm swept over northern Croatia on July 19, 2023, bringing winds up to 180 km/h and leaving massive damage in its wake. According to preliminary analyses, this event was one of the most severe thunderstorms in Zagreb’s recorded history. Unfortunately, the storm claimed the lives of 4 people and left over 2 000 others injured.

A highly destructive thunderstorm moved through Croatia on July 19, 2023, leaving significant damage and casualties in its path. The storm, which originated in northern Italy and Austria, moved at an alarming speed of approximately 70 km/h (43.5 mph), impacting areas from Zagreb to Slavonski Brod and Županja with tremendous force.

Meteorologists from the Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) reported the storm was part of a larger mesoscale convective system, within which supercell thunderstorms with notable rotation were identified.

Wind speeds between 90 – 115 km/h (56 – 72 mph) were recorded at Franjo Tuđman Airport Zagreb. This ranks them among the strongest recorded in the Zagreb area.

According to preliminary analyses, this event was one of the most severe thunderstorms in Zagreb’s recorded history, DHMZ meteorologists said.

croatia storm july 19 2023
Image credit: DHMZ

Winds further intensified as the storm moved through eastern regions of the country, with an unprecedented 180 km/h (112 mph) registered in the city of Županja.

The storm also carried with it a torrential downpour. In a span of 10 minutes, rainfall measurements varied from 20 to 35 mm (0.8 to 1.4 inches).

As the thunderstorm continued east, it affected numerous other cities with the same ferocity, notably Lipik, Slavonski Brod, and Županja. Nebojša Subanović, a meteorologist, compared the storm to something more typical of Texas than Europe due to its intensity.

The storm, unfortunately, resulted in four fatalities — 2 in Zagreb, one near Nova Gradiška, and one in Tovarnik. Three victims were killed by falling trees in separate incidents, and a firefighter from Slavonia lost his life during post-storm repair efforts.

Assessments of the overall damage are ongoing. However, eyewitness reports provide a glimpse into the severity of the storm’s impact. Nada Radišić from Slavonski Brod described the extensive devastation to trees and her neighborhood, citing damage to cars from fallen rooftops and the loss of trees she had known since her childhood. “The wind was breaking the branches as if they were made of paper,” she said.

croatia 1615z july 19 2023 bg
Image credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-10, Zoom Earth, The Watchers
croatia 1615z july 19 2023 bgz
Image credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-10, Zoom Earth, The Watchers

Branko Grisogono, a renowned climatologist, geophysicist, and professor at the Faculty of Science and Mathematics in Zagreb, characterized the recent storm as an unprecedented event for Slavonia and central Croatia. He recalls a similar storm that occurred in 2008, hitting Zagorje and the wider Krapina area, where a supercell cumulonimbus caused extensive damage. This storm was known for toppling trees, ripping roofs off buildings, and decimating most crops with hailstones ranging from the size of hazelnuts to small walnuts.

“Yesterday’s storm exhibited similar characteristics,” explained Grisogono. “It was a complex mix of convective storms that can’t easily be categorized because the storm system transitioned between different behavior regimes. Initially, it was a mesoscale convective system, which at its peak in its southernmost part displayed significant features of a supercell cumulonimbus.”

Grisogono continued to illustrate the distinct nature of a supercell cumulonimbus, which is the only type of convective storm capable of creating its own rotation. These storms are also unique because their strong upper-level winds can separate the downdrafts and updrafts, preventing them from mixing. This dynamic is likened to the separate flows in a heart’s ventricles, atria, veins, and aortas that prevent the mixing of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood, contributing to the system’s longevity and power.

References:

1 O olujnom vremenu nad kontinentalnom Hrvatskom 19. srpnja 2023. – DHMZ – July 20, 2023

2 DHMZ objavio veliko priopćenje o strašnoj oluji i novu prognozu – Index – July 20, 2023

3 Klimatolog za Index: Ovo jučer je bio presedan. U Hrvatskoj možemo očekivati tornado – Index – July 13, 2023

4 Analiza superoluje koja je poharala sjeverozapadnu Hrvatsku – Meteo Info – July 20, 2023

Featured image credit: Index (reader submitted)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Rapid rainfall overwhelms Pennsylvania storm sewers, causing fatal floods, U.S.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

High-level eruption at Bagana volcano, ash plume to 16.4 km (54 000 feet) a.s.l., P.N.G.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Over 100 lives claimed by record monsoon rains in northern India

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Historic rainfall triggers worst Vermont flood in nearly a century, U.S.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Catastrophic flooding paralyzes Northeast U.S., New York declares state of emergency

Monday, July 10, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall hits southwestern Japan, leaving at least 5 people dead and 3 missing

Monday, July 10, 2023

Raging flash floods hit Zaragoza, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and crops, Spain

Friday, July 7, 2023

Over 35 lives lost to severe flooding and landslides in South Korea, major SAR operation underway

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Rapid rainfall overwhelms Pennsylvania storm sewers, causing fatal floods, U.S.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

High-level eruption at Bagana volcano, ash plume to 16.4 km (54 000 feet) a.s.l., P.N.G.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Over 100 lives claimed by record monsoon rains in northern India

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Historic rainfall triggers worst Vermont flood in nearly a century, U.S.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Catastrophic flooding paralyzes Northeast U.S., New York declares state of emergency

Monday, July 10, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall hits southwestern Japan, leaving at least 5 people dead and 3 missing

Monday, July 10, 2023

Double-peaked, long-duration M5.7 solar flare from AR 3363 produced asymmetric halo CME, S2 – Moderate solar radiation storm

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Rapid rainfall overwhelms Pennsylvania storm sewers, causing fatal floods, U.S.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Very strong M7.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula, U.S. – Tsunami Advisory issued

Sunday, July 16, 2023

High-level eruption at Bagana volcano, ash plume to 16.4 km (54 000 feet) a.s.l., P.N.G.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

New storm threat for Vermont in wake of severe historic floods, U.S.

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Over 100 lives claimed by record monsoon rains in northern India

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Multiple tornadoes touch down in northeastern Illinois, disrupting air travel

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *