Severe floods hit Russia’s Black Sea coast, causing massive damage and leaving 4 missing, Russia

The city of Sochi in southern Russia was hit by a devastating flash flood due to torrential rainfall on Saturday, July 9, 2023, leading to the displacement of residents and massive disruptions. Approximately 200 homes were flooded and around 240 people were evacuated from the affected areas. The floods in the region continued through Wednesday, July 12, when local authorities reported 4 people went missing.

Around 240 people from the flooded areas of Sirius and Khostinsky in the Adlersky City District were evacuated, with temporary accommodations provided for the displaced individuals.

Image credit: NASA/NOAA Suomi NPP/VIIRS. Acquired on July 10, 2023

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) deployed a team of over 150 personnel, who worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of the affected residents. Specialized equipment, including five boats and pumping systems, were brought into action to facilitate the removal of water from the inundated buildings.

Reports from EMERCOM stated that 50 mm (2 inches) of rainfall fell within an hour on July 9, contributing to the severity of the flash floods. Social media platforms showcased the power of these floods, with videos depicting the torrents surging through narrow roads and overturning vehicles.

In addition, beachgoers witnessed dolphins being washed up by strong winds and waves.

On Monday, July 10, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry’s Krasnodar region branch issued another warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms and tornadoes throughout the day.

The floods in the region continued through Wednesday, July 12, when local authorities reported 4 people are missing.

“The number of missing people has grown to four people. Searches have been organized by our forces,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Territory reported.

The four missing people reportedly included three teenage siblings whose house was swept away by flood currents in the early morning, while the fourth was a man trapped in his car by rushing water.

In the Tuapse district, more than 300 adjacent territories were flooded, where water entered 236 households. Kindergartens, schools and a stadium were flooded, several bridges were destroyed, and roads were damaged.

An emergency regime has been introduced in four settlements of the district.

Similar severe flooding events in the region were recorded in July 2022, August 2021, late July 2021, early July 2021, October 2018, and June 2015.

Featured image: ЧП Сочи