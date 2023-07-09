370 000 urged to evacuate as heavy rains hit western Japan

himawari-9 0740z july 9 2023 japan f

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, heavy rains caused extensive damage in Shimane Prefecture and other western Japanese regions, prompting local authorities to urge approximately 370 000 residents in two cities to evacuate. Landslides and river floods have occurred in Izumo City, disrupting transportation, although vital services remained intact.

As torrential rain lashed Izumo City, authorities reported 15 landslides and 20 locations affected by river floods. Roads to four city districts were cut off, leaving them isolated. Despite this, the lifeline – essential services and infrastructure – remained intact, as reported by the provincial and city governments.

A vehicle was spotted plummeting into a river within the city limits. Local police and rescue workers are currently conducting a search operation for the driver.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recorded a six-hour rainfall total of 109 mm (4.3 inches) in Izumo on Saturday, while the adjacent Matsu District saw 95.5 mm (3.7 inches) of rain.

Heavy rain continued to batter western Japan on July 9, temporarily suspending bullet train services on the Sanyo Shinkansen line between Hiroshima and Hakata stations. West Japan Railway Co. reported that services were halted around 08:30 LT and did not resume until 13:00 between Hiroshima and Kokura, which is one stop from Hakata.

JMA issued warnings for landslides and flooding in Yamaguchi and nearby prefectures. The agency forecasts further heavy rainfall in the western and eastern regions due to a rainy season front lingering over the country.

In Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, hourly rainfall registered 65 mm (2.5 inches) until 11:00 LT on July 9, while in Oda, Shimane Prefecture, it stood at 62.5 mm (2.4 inches), and in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, it recorded 55 mm (2.1 inches).

References:

1 Heavy Rainfall Hits Japan, 370,000 Urged to Evacuate – See – July 8, 2023

2 Heavy rain halts some bullet train services in western Japan – The Mainichi – July 9, 2023

Featured image: JMA/Himawari-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired at 07:40 UTC on July 9, 2023

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Record-breaking rainfall hits western Honshu and Kyushu, causes fatalities and damage, Japan

Monday, July 3, 2023

Tropical Storm “Mawar” triggers landslides and flooding in Japan, leaving 2 dead and 5 missing

Monday, June 5, 2023

Severe winter storm causes disruptions and loss of life in Japan

Friday, January 27, 2023

Brutal cold weather impacting Japan with remarkable sea-effect snow, extremely strong winds and temperatures seen once in 10 years expected

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Japan braces for dangerous chill and heavy snowfall

Monday, January 23, 2023

Extremely heavy snow claims 17 lives, leaves dozens injured in Japan

Monday, December 26, 2022

Snow piling up at an unprecedented pace, Japan

Monday, December 19, 2022

Record-breaking rainfall hits western Honshu and Kyushu, causes fatalities and damage, Japan

Monday, July 3, 2023

JMA raises alert level for Kuchinoerabujima following uptick in volcanic earthquakes, Japan

Monday, June 26, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, Japan

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Tropical Storm “Mawar” triggers landslides and flooding in Japan, leaving 2 dead and 5 missing

Monday, June 5, 2023

JMA reports warmest spring in Japan since record-keeping began in 1898

Friday, June 2, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Friday, May 26, 2023

Very strong M6.5 earthquake hits near the west coast of Honshu, Japan

Friday, May 5, 2023

Delhi experiences highest July rainfall since 1982, floods and landslides claim 15 lives across India

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Destructive lahars descend down the slopes of Semeru volcano, Indonesia

Friday, July 7, 2023

Deadly flash floods sweep Lahore after record rainfall, Pakistan

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Storm Poly – Strongest summer storm on record hits the Netherlands

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Record-breaking rains and icy blasts hit Queensland and southeast Australia

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall hits western Honshu and Kyushu, causes fatalities and damage, Japan

Monday, July 3, 2023

More than 30 people killed as widespread pre-monsoon rains hit Pakistan

Monday, July 3, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *