Very strong M7.2 earthquake hits south of the Fiji islands

A very strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M7.2 hit south of the Fiji islands at 18:06 UTC on June 15, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 167 km (104 miles). EMSC is reporting M7.2 at a depth of 160 km (99 miles).

The epicenter was located 281.5 km (174.9 miles) SW of Houma, Tonga, and 704.9 km (438 miles) SE of Nasinu, Fiji.

93 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

Based on the depth of the earthquake, a tsunami is not expected, PTWC said.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though some resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and wood construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis that might have contributed to losses.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google