CIR/CH HSS impact produces G2 – Moderate geomagnetic storming

Co-rotating interaction region (CIR) followed by negative polarity coronal hole high speed stream (CH HSS) produced G1 – Minor and G2 – Moderate geomagnetic storming on Earth on June 15 and 16, 2023.

Co-rotating interaction region is a compressed solar-wind plasma and magnetic-field region, forming due to the interaction of ambient (slow) solar wind and a high speed stream emanating from a coronal hole on the Sun.

CIR impacted our planet on June 15 and was closely followed by negative polarity CH HSS, producing G1 – Minor and G2 – Moderate geomagnetic storm levels late June 15 and into June 16 (UTC).

An enhanced solar wind environment is expected to continue through June 16 and 17 as the CH HSS settles into a geoeffective position. Enhancements are expected to wane by June 18.

➭ For near real-time space weather information, data, and images, visit SWX.

Featured image credit: NASA/SDO