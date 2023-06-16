CIR/CH HSS impact produces G2 – Moderate geomagnetic storming
Co-rotating interaction region (CIR) followed by negative polarity coronal hole high speed stream (CH HSS) produced G1 – Minor and G2 – Moderate geomagnetic storming on Earth on June 15 and 16, 2023.
Co-rotating interaction region is a compressed solar-wind plasma and magnetic-field region, forming due to the interaction of ambient (slow) solar wind and a high speed stream emanating from a coronal hole on the Sun.
CIR impacted our planet on June 15 and was closely followed by negative polarity CH HSS, producing G1 – Minor and G2 – Moderate geomagnetic storm levels late June 15 and into June 16 (UTC).
An enhanced solar wind environment is expected to continue through June 16 and 17 as the CH HSS settles into a geoeffective position. Enhancements are expected to wane by June 18.
➭ For near real-time space weather information, data, and images, visit SWX.
Featured image credit: NASA/SDO
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.