Shallow M5.9 earthquake hits Auckland Islands, New Zealand

auckland islands m6.2 earthquake may 31 2023 location map f

A shallow earthquake registered by GeoNet as M5.9 hit the Auckland Islands, New Zealand region at 02:21 UTC on May 31, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 12 km (7.4 miles). USGS and EMSC are reporting M6.2 at a depth of 0 km.

The epicenter was located 205 km (127 miles) NW of Auckland Islands, and 466.8 km (290.1 miles) SW of Bluff, New Zealand.

There is no tsunami threat for this earthquake.

auckland islands m6.2 earthquake may 31 2023 location map bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

auckland islands m6.2 earthquake may 31 2023 emsc rs

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Severe shaking after M5.9 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit North Island, New Zealand

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Very strong M7.1 earthquake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand

Monday, April 24, 2023

Earthquake swarm rattles Central Volcanic Region of New Zealand

Monday, March 20, 2023

Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Very strong M6.9 earthquake hits Kermadec Islands at intermediate depth

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Strong M6.3 earthquake hits Cook Strait, New Zealand

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Deep M6.1 earthquake hits Kermadec Islands

Monday, February 13, 2023

Sudden cloudburst hits Waihi Beach, causing severe flash floods, New Zealand

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

State of local emergency in Auckland following heavy rainfall and flooding, New Zealand

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Severe shaking after M5.9 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit North Island, New Zealand

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Very strong M7.1 earthquake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand

Monday, April 24, 2023

Mass stranding of rough-toothed dolphins in Far North, New Zealand

Monday, April 17, 2023

Two destructive tornadoes hit New Zealand

Monday, April 10, 2023

Tornado damages 5 buildings and 17 vehicles in Greymouth, New Zealand

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Cracked buildings reported after shallow M3.8 earthquake hits Melbourne, the strongest since 1902

Monday, May 29, 2023

M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga region

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Chiba Prefecture, Japan

Friday, May 26, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.6 earthquake hits Panama-Colombia border region

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Banda Sea at intermediate depth, Indonesia

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

M6.1 aftershock hits southeast of Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Strong M6.1 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *