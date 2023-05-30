Century-old heat record broken in Shanghai, southern China hit by the strongest May heat wave on record

The city of Shanghai in China has experienced its highest temperature in May for more than 100 years. On Monday, May 29, 2023, the mercury soared to 36.7 °C (98 °F), surpassing the previous record of 35.7 °C (96.3 °F) set in May 1876.

The record-breaking heatwave was recorded in Shanghai’s Xuhui district, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Department. Earlier in the day, the department had issued its first high-temperature alert of the year, as the temperature had exceeded 35 °C (95 °F) for three consecutive days.

Over 130 stations in 10 provinces across China broke their May records yesterday, including Shanghai.

43 °C (109.4 °F) was registered at Qiaojia in Yunnan, 41.1 °C (106 °F) at Ningnan in Sichuan while 40 °C (104.0 °F) was recorded at 1 254 m (4 114 feet) above sea level at Dongchuan.

Zhaotong, Puge, and Zhaoiue had their hottest days for any month.

Today, May 30, 18 stations broke the highest record and 2 stations tied the record, mainly in Yunnan. 178 stations broke the record in May, and 15 stations equaled the record. Among them, 61 stations in Guangdong, which is 71% of the stations in the province, according to Jim Yang.

The inland heat wave was attracted by typhoon airflow to the coast of South China, and a foehn was formed during the mountain climbing process, thus creating the extreme heat wave in Guangdong and Fujian. Since Mawar will stay for 3-4d, heat wave in southern China will continue. pic.twitter.com/ZQeIJI17y5 — Jim yang (@yangyubin1998) May 30, 2023

A historic day! Southern China was hit by the strongest heat wave in May. Today, more than 200 stations broke or tied record in May, and at least 10 stations set the highest record in history. The heat will continue tomorrow, and the temperature in Yunnan will hit a new high. pic.twitter.com/qbOQ2eryww — Jim yang (@yangyubin1998) May 30, 2023

The inland heat wave was attracted by typhoon airflow to the coast of South China, and a foehn was formed during the mountain climbing process, thus creating the extreme heat wave in Guangdong and Fujian. Since Typhon “Mawar” will continue affecting the region for 3 – 4 days, the heat wave in southern China will continue for a few more days.

Typhoon “Mawar” at 02:50 UTC on May 29, 2023. Credit: JMA/Himawari-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

