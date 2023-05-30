·

Century-old heat record broken in Shanghai, southern China hit by the strongest May heat wave on record

typhoon mawar 0120z may 30 2023 f

The city of Shanghai in China has experienced its highest temperature in May for more than 100 years. On Monday, May 29, 2023, the mercury soared to 36.7 °C (98 °F), surpassing the previous record of 35.7 °C (96.3 °F) set in May 1876.

The city of Shanghai has broken a more than 100-year-old record by recording its highest temperature in May. On Monday, the maximum temperature reached 36.7 °C (98 °F), surpassing the previous record of 35.7 °C (96.3 °F). This previous record was first set in May 1876 and had only been matched three other times in the years 1903, 1915, and 2018.

The record-breaking heatwave was recorded in Shanghai’s Xuhui district, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Department. Earlier in the day, the department had issued its first high-temperature alert of the year, as the temperature had exceeded 35 °C (95 °F) for three consecutive days.

Over 130 stations in 10 provinces across China broke their May records yesterday, including Shanghai.

43 °C (109.4 °F) was registered at Qiaojia in Yunnan, 41.1 °C (106 °F) at Ningnan in Sichuan while 40 °C (104.0 °F) was recorded at 1 254 m (4 114 feet) above sea level at Dongchuan.

Zhaotong, Puge, and Zhaoiue had their hottest days for any month.

Today, May 30, 18 stations broke the highest record and 2 stations tied the record, mainly in Yunnan. 178 stations broke the record in May, and 15 stations equaled the record. Among them, 61 stations in Guangdong, which is 71% of the stations in the province, according to Jim Yang.

The inland heat wave was attracted by typhoon airflow to the coast of South China, and a foehn was formed during the mountain climbing process, thus creating the extreme heat wave in Guangdong and Fujian. Since Typhon “Mawar” will continue affecting the region for 3 – 4 days, the heat wave in southern China will continue for a few more days.

typhoon mawar 0250z may 29 2023 bg
Typhoon “Mawar” at 02:50 UTC on May 29, 2023. Credit: JMA/Himawari-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

References:

1 Shanghai records highest May temperature in over 100 years – IANS – May 30, 2023

Featured image credit: JMA/Himawari-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired on at 01:20 UTC on May 30, 2023

