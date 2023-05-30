Century-old heat record broken in Shanghai, southern China hit by the strongest May heat wave on record
The city of Shanghai in China has experienced its highest temperature in May for more than 100 years. On Monday, May 29, 2023, the mercury soared to 36.7 °C (98 °F), surpassing the previous record of 35.7 °C (96.3 °F) set in May 1876.
The city of Shanghai has broken a more than 100-year-old record by recording its highest temperature in May. On Monday, the maximum temperature reached 36.7 °C (98 °F), surpassing the previous record of 35.7 °C (96.3 °F). This previous record was first set in May 1876 and had only been matched three other times in the years 1903, 1915, and 2018.
The record-breaking heatwave was recorded in Shanghai’s Xuhui district, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Department. Earlier in the day, the department had issued its first high-temperature alert of the year, as the temperature had exceeded 35 °C (95 °F) for three consecutive days.
Over 130 stations in 10 provinces across China broke their May records yesterday, including Shanghai.
43 °C (109.4 °F) was registered at Qiaojia in Yunnan, 41.1 °C (106 °F) at Ningnan in Sichuan while 40 °C (104.0 °F) was recorded at 1 254 m (4 114 feet) above sea level at Dongchuan.
Zhaotong, Puge, and Zhaoiue had their hottest days for any month.
Today, May 30, 18 stations broke the highest record and 2 stations tied the record, mainly in Yunnan. 178 stations broke the record in May, and 15 stations equaled the record. Among them, 61 stations in Guangdong, which is 71% of the stations in the province, according to Jim Yang.
The inland heat wave was attracted by typhoon airflow to the coast of South China, and a foehn was formed during the mountain climbing process, thus creating the extreme heat wave in Guangdong and Fujian. Since Typhon “Mawar” will continue affecting the region for 3 – 4 days, the heat wave in southern China will continue for a few more days.
References:
1 Shanghai records highest May temperature in over 100 years – IANS – May 30, 2023
Featured image credit: JMA/Himawari-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired on at 01:20 UTC on May 30, 2023
