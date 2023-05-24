Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Banda Sea at intermediate depth, Indonesia

m6.2 earthquake indonesia location map f

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.2 hit Banda Sea, Indonesia at 15:49 UTC on May 24, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 166 km (103 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.1 at a depth of 171 km (106 miles).

The epicenter was located 327.5 km (203.5 miles) ENE of Lospalos, Timor Leste, and 387.1 km (240.5 miles) WSW of Tual, Maluku, Indonesia

140 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unreinforced brick with concrete floor and precast concrete frame with wall construction.

m6.2 earthquake indonesia location map bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

m6.2 earthquake indonesia emsc rs

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

