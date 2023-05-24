·

Eye of Typhoon “Mawar” grazes northern Guam with Category 4 force

ty mawar 06z may 24 2023 f

The southern eyewall of Category 4 Typhoon “Mawar” grazed the northern tip of Guam at around 08:00 UTC on May 24, 2023, with maximum sustained winds of 220 km/h (140 mph). This made Mawar the 15th typhoon of at least Category 4 intensity to pass within 110 km (70 miles) of Guam in records since WWII.

Typhoon “Mawar” has made its closest point of approach to Guam, with most of its eye passing through the Rota Channel between Guam and Rota. Its southern eyewall, however, grazed the northern tip of the island, near Anderson Air Force Base.

The typhoon caused widespread power cuts, affecting 98% of Guam Power Authority customers, and a major internet outage.

Landon Aydlett, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Guam, said Mawar’s winds were so fierce that the building the weather service office is in was vibrating.

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation,” he said. “There will be a swath of tornado-like damage.”

ty mawar 06z may 24 2023 bg
ty mawar 06z may 24 2023 bgz
Typhoon “Mawar” at 06:00 UTC on May 24, 2023. Credit: JMA/Himawari-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

As Mawar moves away from the islands, the conditions will improve and damage assessments begin.

After moving away from Guam, Mawar is expected to peak at Category 5 Super Typhoon strength in the Philippine Sea, before it weakens near northern Philippines, Taiwan, and southern Japan (Ryukyu Islands).

typhoon mawar jtwc fcst track 09z may 24 2023

Featured image: Typhoon “Mawar” at 06:00 UTC on May 24, 2023. Credit: JMA/Himawari-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Super Typhoon “Mawar” threatens Guam with direct impact

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Typhoon “Mawar” forecast to move near or over Guam and Rota

Monday, May 22, 2023

Very strong and shallow M7.7 earthquake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands, small tsunami produced

Friday, May 19, 2023

Ice jams cause catastrophic flooding in Alaskan riverfront towns

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Alberta declares state of emergency as massive wildfires force 30 000 residents to evacuate, Canada

Monday, May 8, 2023

Catastrophic flooding in South Kivu Province, DR Congo leaves over 400 people dead

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Super Typhoon “Mawar” threatens Guam with direct impact

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Italian agriculture severely impacted as floods ravage Emilia-Romagna

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Typhoon “Mawar” forecast to move near or over Guam and Rota

Monday, May 22, 2023

Very strong and shallow M7.7 earthquake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands, small tsunami produced

Friday, May 19, 2023

Ice jams cause catastrophic flooding in Alaskan riverfront towns

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Superbolide lights up the night sky over Algeria, potential meteorite dropper

Friday, May 12, 2023

Severe floods and landslides in DRC: Over 420 fatalities and 5 000 missing

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Super Typhoon “Mawar” threatens Guam with direct impact

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, May 22, 2023

New paroxysm at Etna volcano showers flanks with ash and lapilli, interrupts operations at Catania Airport, Italy

Monday, May 22, 2023

Typhoon “Mawar” forecast to move near or over Guam and Rota

Monday, May 22, 2023

Very strong and shallow M7.7 earthquake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands, small tsunami produced

Friday, May 19, 2023

More than 450 fatalities in Myanmar after Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” makes landfall

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Weather chaos in Italy: 8 dead, several missing, thousands evacuated in Emilia-Romagna region

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *