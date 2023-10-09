Tsunami waves up to 60 cm (2 feet) hit Japan’s Izu Islands following shallow M5.0 earthquake
Japan’s Izu Islands and parts of the Pacific Coast near Tokyo experienced tsunami waves up to 60 cm (2 feet) in height triggered by a shallow M5.0 earthquake that occurred at 20:26 UTC on October 8, 2023 (05:26 local time, October 9). The quake’s epicenter was situated near the uninhabited Torishima Island at the southern end of the Izu chain and is part of an ongoing earthquake swarm in the region.
Tsunami waves were recorded in various regions with Hachijo and some other islands in Izu, as well as an island in the Ogasawara chain in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo, experiencing up to 60 cm (2 feet) in wave height. In Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture the waves reached 20 cm (0.6 feet), Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, measured 30 cm (1 foot), while Tosashimizu, Kochi Prefecture, and Nakano Island in Kagoshima Prefecture saw waves of 40 cm (1.3 feet).
The tsunami alert prompted evacuation directives in five coastal cities in Kochi and 12 municipalities in Chiba, which were lifted at 03:00 UTC (12:00 LT).
Local authorities reported no injuries or damages on the islands or in the prefectures of Chiba, Kochi, Kagoshima, or Miyazaki. However, several small boats in the Hachijo and Kozu islands, part of the Izu chain, were overturned, with no injuries reported.
つなみすごい— はやて (@BuHMKq3qOmvlYXx) October 8, 2023
#八丈島#津波 pic.twitter.com/V69yZX4tgc
高知県西部、津波来よる！ pic.twitter.com/NQegSm8BmJ— トト (@totovlog39) October 8, 2023
Following the quake (preliminary magnitude 5.0), the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) predicted a 1 m (3.3 feet) tsunami for Chiba.
The occurrence follows a similar event on October 5 when small tsunami waves arrived in parts of the Izu Island chain following an earthquake registered by the JMA as M6.5. USGS reported it as M6.1
According to the USGS, this sequence produced at least 72 earthquakes since October 1. It includes 3 earthquakes with magnitudes above 6 (M6.0, M6.1, and M6.1), and 28 earthquakes with magnitudes between 5 and 6.
References:
1 Small tsunami seen on islands near Tokyo, other Pacific coast areas – The Japan Times – October 9, 2023
2 Tsunami Information Statement Number 1 – NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Honolulu, HI – October 8, 2023 at 23:39 UTC
Featured image credit: BuHMKq3qOmvlYXx (stillshot)
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.